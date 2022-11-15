Staffing shortages are keeping some St. Joseph buses off the street.
The city had to temporarily suspend a couple of routes beginning with Monday's run. Michelle Schultz, general manager of St. Joseph Transit, said staffing shortages, which have grown from issues including the economy, COVID and recruiting, are to blame.
"We have a hard time getting people to come in the door," Schultz said.
The transit system serves nearly 1,200 people a day.
The bus system began an expansion in August that changed routes to add more frequency in the Midtown area. However, due to a lack of staff, changes needed to be made.
Departments including the office and maintenance are short on staff but the most impacted area is drivers. To be fully staffed, 40 drivers are needed but currently, the number is at 35. There are 17 buses on the road at a time.
Schultz said the shortage has caused staff members to work overtime hours, leading to cutting back on routes.
"It became necessary to make some changes ... we can't continue to work our people as many hours as they've been working," Schultz said. "That's a lot when you do it every day."
Routes 2A/D (Fredrick Avenue) and 5A/D (Lafayette) are the ones now temporarily suspended.
Bus drivers have be at least 21 and must go through certain training after passing tests to earn their CDL (commercial driver's license). Some of the other requirements are passing a drug test and a more extensive physical with a doctor.
Schultz said that the process is through, and not all who begin their training get their certification.
"It ends up being weeks and into months by the time the training is done. We've had people who've quit during that process just because it's lengthy," Schultz said.
There are strategies in place to achieve the goal of getting a full staff. The city is getting the word out about driver openings through Facebook, at job fairs and by reaching out to the employment center.
"We're trying to make this as brief as we can," Schultz said. "Hopefully this is going to be a very temporary situation."
In the meantime, transit system leaders are surveying customers about their needs. Some of the suggestions include an overnight service, but that is only in the early planning stages.
"We're always looking at options, things people request. We see what's possible and what's not possible," Schultz said. "We try to look at the overall good of our total ridership and not just one person."
