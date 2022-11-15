Staffing shortages are keeping some St. Joseph buses off the street.

The city had to temporarily suspend a couple of routes beginning with Monday's run. Michelle Schultz, general manager of St. Joseph Transit, said staffing shortages, which have grown from issues including the economy, COVID and recruiting, are to blame. 

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

