Picket

Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union local 847 picket in front of City Hall. The city bus drivers have been working without a contract since late in 2022.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

The city buses operated as normal Monday at the St. Joseph Transit transfer station near Downtown.

But just a few blocks away, bus drivers staged a demonstration in front of City Hall to show that things are not operating smoothly behind the scenes.

