The city buses operated as normal Monday at the St. Joseph Transit transfer station near Downtown.
But just a few blocks away, bus drivers staged a demonstration in front of City Hall to show that things are not operating smoothly behind the scenes.
“We would like to raise the awareness that we do not make enough money for what we do,” said Gene Ritchheart, president and business agent for Local 847 of the Amalgamated Transit Union. “I mean, they’ve got to give us some money to get a decent wage. A living wage.”
The transit union represents 42 people in St. Joseph, mostly drivers but also some maintenance workers. Their labor contract expired last June and the drivers have been working without a new agreement or an extension since late in 2022.
They are negotiating with Transit Management of St. Joseph, the corporation that receives city transit funds and has the contract to provide bus services in St. Joseph. The last management offer called for a 6% pay hike in each of the next three years, but the union said that wasn’t enough.
“You know, Social Security in the last two years has gone up over 16% and we’re already at the bottom of the pay scale,” Ritchheart said, noting that drivers make just over $19 an hour.
Scott Butcher, a facilities manager with the transit company, said he believes management put forward a fair offer and he hopes the two sides can reach an agreement to keep the buses rolling in St. Joseph.
“We continue to operate in good faith because the hope is, of course, that the contract is settled,” Butcher said. “The offer that’s on the table from the company is the best certainly that I’ve seen in the 14 years I have been here and as far as I know, the percentage increase, which is 18% over three years, that’s the highest wage change offered by the company in the history I’ve been here.”
As of now, there are no plans to strike, but the union will keep the pressure on with pickets outside City Hall and attendance at City Council meetings. A strike authorization vote failed narrowly in November.
Ritchheart said he thinks the city has enough money in its transit fund for the bus company, also known as St. Joseph Transit, to provide better wages.
“I guess they’re just trying to step on the small guy,” Ritchheart said.
Butcher said the transit company does have contingency plans to keep critical routes running in the event of a work stoppage. He said the last negotiations between the two sides were two or three weeks ago.
