Buchanan County’s comprehensive plan hasn’t been updated since 1996 — until now.
A public hearing was held Wednesday night for members of the community to see the draft of the new comprehensive plan, which is the last step before the document is approved.
The comprehensive plan provides guidance for the 20-year future of the county, including land use, development, transportation, parks and infrastructure.
“It's kind of a roadmap of where we would like to see the county grow and what we can expect hopefully over the next year, five years, 10 years,” said Buchanan County Eastern District Commissioner Scott Burnham.
This plan includes three notable changes from the 1996 one. First, the county included a planned growth area. This is a one-mile zone around the city limits to allow for potential growth, although the city doesn’t intend on annexing any land.
“We have to make sure that we do the kinds of things as a county going forward that enable us to do everything we can to try to help us grow in a thoughtful way,” said Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer.
The new comprehensive plan also includes resilience planning, which is a proactive approach to limit the effects of disasters, such as controlled development in floodplains and not alternating drainage patterns.
The last difference between the two plans is performance measures. The county would like to see improved numbers in population growth, workforce development and education. The document’s measurement for population growth is 89,000 by 2030 and 94,000 by 2040.
The other benchmarks include a labor force above 45,000 by 2025 (currently 44,000) and a high school graduation rate of 90% by 2025 (currently 88%).
“We'd really like to see us get at least to that state average of 90% high school grads,” Sawyer said. “That's another thing that we want to try to push. We've put money and helped with schools through the Cares Act to try to really help the school, so that's been important to us.”
To go into effect, the comprehensive plan will have to be approved by the planning and zoning commission in July before a final signature from the three county commissioners.
