A local lawmaker in the Missouri House of Representatives sponsored a bill advocating for bleeding control kits to be in schools across the state.
Brenda Shields, who represents parts of Buchanan County, said her time in the classroom inspired her support for House Bill 116.
“I was a school teacher five years in my career, and I know that I would have wanted to have all the tools in my toolbox to be able to save a life of one of my students,” Shields said.
The bleeding control kit is a tool a St. Joseph School District carpentry teacher said he could use.
“All those saws and the RPMs on those blades are sharp,” Brian Weed said. “Even drills, you know, you can puncture a hand or something with them; even the edges of some of the wood can slice your fingers.”
Weed has a bleeding control kit located across the hall from his Hillyard Technical Center classroom. Buchanan County Emergency Medical Services worked to get a kit for every school in the county.
“In a life-threatening bleed scenario, somebody can die from bleeding out in a matter of seconds,” said Andrew King, a paramedic serving as the spokesperson for the agency.
In Weed’s carpentry class, safety is the top priority. Weed requires students to earn a 100% on their safety exam at the beginning of the fall before the class begins their hands-on training.
“But things happen,” Weed said. “Last year, we had a young man on a table saw pushing a piece of wood through the table saw that got turned a little bit, and then it kicked back on him.”
Weed said he was able to jump into action because he had the training and tools he needed.
“It was, direct pressure is all we needed at that point,” said Weed.
Shop classes have a heightened safety risk, which is why the Stop The Bleed Bill specifies the bleeding control kits be in shop classes and other high-risk classrooms.
However, traumatic injuries could happen anywhere in schools.
"Anytime we're talking about a life-threatening bleeding situation, which can happen from a multitude of reasons, whether it's an accident, a shooting, an explosion, a car wreck, something with power tools, a life-threatening bleed is something we need to get control of very, very quickly," King said.
The bill, if signed into law, would place bleeding control kits in high-traffic areas like gyms and cafeterias. It also requires school staff to be trained on how to use the kits.
The American College of Surgeons helped Shields draft the legislation. The Missouri Committee on Trauma is advocating for the legislation to pass to help save lives.
“Unintentional injury is still the leading cause of death for everyone up to the age of about 45, so this is largely a young person's issue,” said Jeffrey Coughenour, medical director for MU Health Care’s trauma center. ”If we can push out some equipment and some education to be more readily available to what we call immediate responders, so those are the folks before the first responders would arrive to the patient, then we’re hopefully making a little bit of a dent in that preventable death.”
The kits contain a tourniquet, scissors, a marker and several pieces of gauze to pack or put pressure on wounds, among other things.
“When an injured patient experiences significant bleeding, if you can slow or stop that before they lose a significant amount, their outcomes and their recovery is certainly much better,” said Coughenour.
The bill has been read twice on the floor of the Missouri House of Representatives.
