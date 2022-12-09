SCOTT BURNHAM

Scott Burnham voted against the Buchanan County salary commission's motion to authorize 3% cost-of-living-adjustment increases.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

Buchanan County officeholders voted to authorize up to a 3% cost-of-living adjustment increase during a salary commission meeting Friday.

Each year, according to state statute, county elected officeholders meet to set their own salary, which can be an “uncomfortable” situation.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.