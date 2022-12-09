Buchanan County officeholders voted to authorize up to a 3% cost-of-living adjustment increase during a salary commission meeting Friday.
Each year, according to state statute, county elected officeholders meet to set their own salary, which can be an “uncomfortable” situation.
“If you want to run for office again, obviously you want to get the votes, but then any opponents can go in and say, ‘Well, he just increased his own salary.’ But that's a mandate that we have to go through,” said Buchanan County Western District Commissioner Ron Hook.
At its meeting last week, the commission couldn’t come to a decision but mentioned either indexing their salaries to a percentage of what the judges make or giving a cost-of-living adjustment.
On Friday, the commission decided indexing their salaries to the judges would limit their control of the budget, so instead it agreed to authorize up to a 3% cost-of-living adjustment to ensure elected officeholders’ salaries maintain an equal balance with their employees.
“When we give salary increases to our employees, we're stagnant for up to four years,” Hook said. “The employees eventually kind of catch up to where our salaries are, so it's just more of an even playing field to where COLAs are passed among everybody rather than just the employees.”
The commission’s approval doesn’t mean the COLAs automatically go into effect. They have to be implemented by the county commissioners. Another caveat is that all county employees must be given a cost-of-living adjustment for the officeholders to be eligible for up to a 3% increase. So if the county commissioners decide there isn’t room in the budget for COLAs, then the officeholders won’t receive any increase either.
“We've had a couple of really good years, so we do have some funds available to give our employees increases,” Hook said.
If the commissioners approve the COLAs, they only go into effect for the officials who start their new terms at the beginning of the year (Hook would not qualify). But the approval of the COLAs wasn’t unanimous. The Buchanan County Eastern District Commissioner Scott Burnham (who also won’t qualify for the COLAs) was the lone dissenting vote. He said he voted against the proposal because Buchanan County currently has similar salaries to other counties its size and that the COLAs don’t affect the base salaries, which has created problems in the past.
“It wasn't really clear to me on the difference between the base pay and the COLAs,” he said. “I'm not necessarily saying that officeholders should stay exactly where they're at forever. I don't think that that's probably fair, but I think there’s some language that we need to work on and make sure that we clarify, because we have a poor history of dealing with COLAs and base pays.”
Buchanan County Collector of Revenue Peggy Campbell said she took office with less money than her predecessor because former salary commissions used to only use cost-of-living adjustments without ever increasing the base pay. So whenever a new officeholder was elected, they started at the base pay without the cost-of-living adjustments their predecessor had.
“The pay goes with the office, not the officeholder,” Burnham said. “So anybody that was elected by the people coming into a new office should get the same pay as what the prior officeholder was making.”
On Friday, the commission said it would increase the base salary after the years a COLA is implemented to avoid the past situations.
“We're not all going to be in office forever,” Burnham said. “I just want to make sure that we've got a clear path and understanding of how this is going to work, whether it's us that are in office now or future officeholders that are going to be coming in.”
