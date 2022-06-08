More than a year after receiving $8.4 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds, Buchanan County has yet to finalize the recipients.
County leaders have taken their time to identify appropriate projects. Meanwhile, the city already has earmarked or allocated its first installment of $16 million of ARPA funds.
The county’s caution is due to changes during the distribution of about $9 million in CARES Act funds.
“We might have been a little hesitant because it changed a little bit on us partway through,” said Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer. “That's probably why we are in some ways maybe a little more cautious.”
Right now, the county is working through contracts with potential recipients through local attorney Ken Siemens. The complete list of recipients isn’t being released until agreements are finalized.
But the commissioners mentioned a couple of projects that they are excited about, including sewer pumps for Lake Contrary and broadband fiber. A couple of projects even combine funds with the city’s, like the Hillyard Technical Center expansion and the Children’s Discovery Center.
“I love the fact that we're working together on some of these bigger projects because it's going to benefit St. Joseph, Buchanan County and the region, in some situations, especially on some of this education opportunity,” Sawyer said.
But unlike the city, which is allocating funds with each tranche of money, the county is picking projects for its entire allotment of $16.9 million. The city hasn’t started its process of allocating its second installment of $16 million.
“We looked at this ARPA money and we wanted to do what was best for the community, for the long-term community,” said Buchanan County Western District Commissioner Ron Hook. “I think we've done a really good job of making sure that everybody in our community is affected somehow or in some way by this money. That was our goal.”
