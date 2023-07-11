If you thought Buchanan County’s state Senate districts were kind of odd, you’re not alone.
Bill Caldwell thought so ever since a judicial panel unveiled maps that divided Buchanan County right down the middle, from north to south. Caldwell, who lives in southern Buchanan County, gets his day in court Wednesday when a Cole County judge hears a legal challenge to the results of the most recent Senate redistricting process.
“They ran the border basically right up the gut of Buchanan County and decided that almost everybody east of I-29 was going to be in the 12th District,” he said. “It’s my contention I don’t have a lot in common with the people in that district.”
Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem is scheduled to hear evidence Wednesday in a one-day trial that focuses on the panel’s drawing of Senate districts following the 2020 Census. The Supreme Court appointed the six-judge panel after a citizens commission, made up of equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans, failed to reach a consensus on Senate maps.
“Every single map that was proposed by both Democrats and Republicans kept Buchanan County together, and for some reason that we do not know and may never know, the judicial commission chose to divide it,” said Chuck Hatfield, attorney for the plaintiffs. “It doesn’t make sense to us. We think that the judge is going to say it was a mistake.”
The lawsuit claims the judicial panel violated a constitutional requirement to keep communities together when it drew up maps that divided Buchanan County into two districts, the 34th and the 12th. The trial also centers on the racial distribution of the 13th and 14th Senate districts near Hazelwood in St. Louis County.
For Buchanan County, the Senate maps reflected a loss of clout that comes with declining population, especially when compared to the growth experienced in neighboring Platte and Clay counties. Each Senate district is supposed to contain around 180,000 people, meaning that Buchanan County would need to be included with part of Platte County or a collection of counties in rural Northwest Missouri. Buchanan County’s population is around 84,000.
Hatfield believes the current Senate maps, by choosing to split Buchanan County, exacerbated the loss of clout. The state senators from the 12th and 34th districts do not live in Buchanan County. Sen. Rusty Black lives in Chillicothe and Tony Luetkemeyer is from Parkville.
“I just think Buchanan County is not getting the respect it deserves,” Hatfield said. “I’m not saying it’s a guarantee, but it would give them a better chance of electing someone from Buchanan County rather than someone who’s from outside the county.”
The lawsuit lists Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and the Judicial Redistricting Commission as defendants. Both sides have agreed that the outcome of the trial is unlikely to change the partisan makeup in the Senate, where Republicans have a majority.
Hatfield said he would anticipate an appeal after the judge’s ruling.
