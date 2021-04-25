Although St. Joseph’s mask mandate was rescinded several weeks ago, several facilities, including the Buchanan County Courthouse, continue to follow COVID-19 precautions.
People still must wear a mask and have their temperature checked before entering the courthouse. Judges also are limiting capacity and arranging courtrooms to allow for jury trials, which are just now returning.
Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer said city, county, state and sometimes federal employees are at the courthouse and the decision to remove restrictions must work for all those entities.
“The judges have done some things to provide for better spacing and stuff for jurors when we have jury trials because that’s all just kind of ramping back up now,” Sawyer said. “We are in the process of discussing that and seeing kind of what makes sense going forward.”
Sawyer said operations at the courthouse are mostly back to normal. While the courthouse allowed only limited entrance a year ago when the pandemic started, it did not completely close services and continued providing marriage licenses and other services while other counties did not.
“We’re trying to still be careful if we’re in meetings where we don’t have an opportunity to space as well,” Sawyer said. “We’re still on the cautious side, but we’re in the process of talking about it and seeing what makes sense going forward.”
Sawyer said he realizes some staff have grown tired of wearing masks inside the courthouse, but he added he has not seen much protest or outward anger from anyone.
