Buchanan County allocates first round of ARPA funds

More than a year after receiving American Rescue Plan Act funds, Buchanan County has allocated its first round of money to six recipients.
The county has a total of $16.9 million of ARPA funds. Unlike the city of St. Joseph, it plans to distribute those funds in the same timeframe rather than yearly installments. The first six recipients are mostly social services.
Pivotal Point received the most funds of the recipients — $1 million for transitional youth housing. The money will help pay for a $2 million building at 4820 Gene Field Road, which will house about 12 teens for about one to two years.
“A lot of these kids are in four to five generations of homelessness, poverty and addiction, so if we take these kids in and we stop that, just imagine the impact on their lives, but also the community,” said Melissa Frakes, the executive director of Pivotal Point.
Frakes said the St. Joseph School District has identified about 400 kids who are homeless in town, and in the last year, Pivotal Point has received about 100 applications to join the program. This is much more than the organization can take on, which is why it wants to expand to this new location.
“In our adult program, we say, ‘Hey, we want to give you a second chance,’” Frakes said. “But to be honest with you, these kids haven’t had a first chance, so their lives have been pretty rough. They’ve been living on their own for quite some time.”
The program requires kids to get an education and a part-time job. It also includes life skill training, like opening up a checking account, creating a resume and preparing for job interviews.
“These kids come to us,” Frakes said. “They’re not forced to be here. They hear of us or someone in their life has heard of us and they come to us willing to do the work.”
Pivotal Point also received $220,000 from the city’s ARPA funds. With this money, along with private donations, it plans to break ground on the new building this fall and open in November 2023.
The Albrecht-Kemper Museum ($70,000) and the Buchanan County Academy ($850,000) received county ARPA funds to fix and replace their HVAC systems.
“We did have some COVID issues at the Buchanan County Academy because just as Ron said, there was not adequate airflow,” said Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer. “You have some window unit air conditioners and frankly, that facility, in the middle of summer, could get very hot. It has a COVID mitigation element, but there’s also sort of a quality of life element to that.”
The third largest recipient was Habitat for Humanity with $425,000 to be used for sewer infrastructure and the construction of a community distribution and training center.
The other two recipients were Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority ($190,127.10) for LUCAS devices, a hands-free CPR machine, and the Social Welfare Board ($90,513.74) for new software.
“Although I think the federal guidelines have been broadened a little bit, one of the things we’re making sure is that we follow those federal guidelines on what the money can and cannot be used for,” said Eastern District Buchanan County Commissioner Scott Burnham. “That’s something that we’re looking at very carefully.”
After these six allocations, the county has about $14.5 million left to distribute, which it will do over the next couple of months.
“There’s a lot of needs,” Sawyer said. “But we’re trying to put money where we think it can have the biggest impact.”
