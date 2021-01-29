The Buchanan County Commissioners have officially approved a $65.4 million budget for the 2021 calendar year.
However, about $25 million of that budget is strictly pass-through money. For example, one of the largest items on the budget is $10.8 million for the levee repair sales tax fund. The county won’t ever touch this money. Instead it will pass through to the United States Army Corps of Engineers.
“We will be making a payment to them in June, because there's a chunk of money that's just been waiting for their need, as part of the $70 million levy project,” said Lee Sawyer, Buchanan County's presiding commissioner.
About a quarter of the total budget is for the general fund. More than half of the $17.2 million in that fund will go toward the courthouse and the sheriff’s office.
Another large expense, a little more than $7.1 million, will be used for capital improvement projects.
“Scott (Burnham) has three bridges that's being built this year out in his district,” said Ron Hook, Buchanan County's western district commissioner. “I've got an erosion issue down on Lower Dekalb Road that we're going to be addressing this year that's $250,000 to $300,000. We've got some additional outside work here at the courthouse with the steps and some roof issues that we're going to be addressing.
“Capital improvement is a big concern,” Hook said. “A big issue with this is whenever we have old buildings like this that we're trying to maintain, it doesn't get cheaper. It just costs more it seems like, so it's the upkeep.”
COVID-19 threw a wrench into the 2020 budget, but the commissioners said the pandemic didn’t really affect this year’s budget. The county calculates revenue on a three-year average, which helps alleviate 2020 as an outlier.
The biggest change due to the pandemic was gaming revenues were budgeted by about $200,000 less than usual.
“The rest of our numbers, we did do this three-year average, so we think that we're pretty cautious overall in how we budgeted,” Sawyer said. “But there's a lot that remains to be seen, kind of how it plays out here the first part of the year.”