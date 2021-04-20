The St. Joseph City Council has unanimously named Bryan Carter as new city manager after serving in the position on an interim basis for the last three months.
The announcement was made in Mayor Bill McMurray’s office Tuesday evening after the council spent hours Monday narrowing down a search firm’s 17 semifinalists for the position.
The council was supposed to decide on three or four finalists but ultimately named Carter city manager. The council praised his responsiveness and communication — skills lacking in past city managers.
“He is very responsive, very articulate, and he can frame the issues and we get things done,” McMurray said. “A unanimous vote of the council is in and of itself something that we don't see every single day, so it was great.”
When named interim city manager, Carter saw himself as a placeholder. However, each day he enjoyed his role more and more, specifically working with a variety of city employees and departments, something he didn’t experience as much during his time as city attorney.
“In the interim city manager role, I was still doing a lot of the leg work, but I was also relying a great deal on others, and I really enjoyed some of that work with them,” Carter said.
Carter will be the third permanent city manager in a little over a year after Gary Edwards unexpectedly resigned in January due to family health concerns. He replaced Bruce Woody, who left for a job in Florida last spring after being appointed to the post in 2011.
Carter’s top priority is the city’s budget, as staff is currently preparing for the next fiscal year.
“We just kind of came through the budget preparation season, issued it to the city council,” Carter said. “Now we have to start working with the city council to go through that decision making process and making sure that that budget reflects their priorities.”
Carter’s salary will be $169,000, a little less than the increased range of $175,000-200,000 the council determined at the beginning of the search. Carter said he asked for this amount, because he didn’t apply for the money and it’s something he can do to help with budget cuts.
“I was digging through the budget and asking department directors to really look closely and to cut things where they could,” Carter said. “Frankly, this is a way of making it a little bit personal to myself.”
Carter will officially be the city manager once his contract is approved by the council during their meeting May 3.
