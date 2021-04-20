Bryan Carter has been named St. Joseph's new city manager after serving in the position on an interim basis for the last three months.
The announcement was made in Mayor Bill McMurray’s office Tuesday evening after the St. Joseph City Council spent hours Monday narrowing down a search firm’s 17 semi-finalists for the position.
The council was supposed to decide on three or four finalists but ultimately named Carter city manager. According to City Councilman Brian Myers, there was consensus among the council members that Carter’s “stellar” work as interim city manager made it an easy decision.
When named interim city manager, Carter looked at himself as a placeholder and said, “I really want to make sure that we continue pushing the council’s objectives forward, make sure that the flow of information between staff and council functions well, and that when the next new city manager does come on board, they can transition in smoothly, and that we won’t have lost any time or efficiency.”
Prior to being named to the interim manager position, Carter had served as the city attorney.
Carter will be the third permanent city manager in a little over a year after Gary Edwards unexpectedly resigned in January due to family health concerns after serving in the post for less than three months. He replaced Bruce Woody, who left for a job in Florida last spring after being appointed to the post in 2011.
