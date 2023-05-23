Ralph Gullick heard all about federal funding, Federal Communications Commission maps and broadband equity during a meeting Tuesday in the St. Joseph Public Library.
What he really wanted to hear from the Missouri Office of Broadband Development was this: When is my house outside of St. Joseph going to get connected?
"We live in rural Buchanan County and we don't have any broadband whatsoever," Gullick said. "My son who lives on the northern part of Buchanan County has the same issue. I came today to see if we can get some answers on when they may be coming to our area."
Stephanie Meyer, project manager with the Missouri Office of Broadband Development, has heard that story time and time again across the state.
"That's a phone call we get a lot," Meyer said. "This funding that is coming through should make a huge impact on that."
Meyer and others from the state broadband office came to St. Joseph for an engagement meeting. They discussed how to use more than $100 million allocated to Missouri from the federal government's Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
Those in attendance heard about the state's goal of reaching underserved communities in five years while also addressing equity issues for communities that have access but lack resources to pay for high-speed broadband. Officials also discussed ways to challenge FCC coverage maps that sometimes don't give an accurate picture of areas that lack access.
Meyer said community feedback in places like St. Joseph is critical to the goal of covering all of the state.
"Our campaign is called Connecting All Missourians because that's truly what we are wanting to do," she said. "We want to make sure everyone is aware of what is happening and what is out there and available to them at this point."
Gullick and others in attendance expressed frustration at providers who reach some residences in rural areas but not others. But Gullick left the meeting, sponsored by the Mo-Kan Regional Council, with a sense of confidence that he won't be in the slow lane forever.
'If we're watching TV or trying to stream a movie it'll start buffering and sometimes shut off and things like that," he said. "And we don't have any children at home, but I know today they have got to do all of their homework online."
