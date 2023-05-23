Fiber (copy)

FILE — A contractor for United Fiber digs a trench for installation in March. The Missouri Office of Broadband Development came to St. Joseph to discuss improving access for the entire state.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Ralph Gullick heard all about federal funding, Federal Communications Commission maps and broadband equity during a meeting Tuesday in the St. Joseph Public Library.

What he really wanted to hear from the Missouri Office of Broadband Development was this: When is my house outside of St. Joseph going to get connected?

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.