Mazzie Boyd claims title of one of the youngest members of the Missouri Legislature

Mazzie Boyd, 24, is one of the youngest members in history to join the Missouri Legislature after winning the state representative spot for District 2.

 Sara Rooney | News-Press NOW

A Northwest Missouri legislator became one of the youngest lawmakers in state history this week with the opening of the 2023 General Assembly.

At just 24 years old, Mazzie Boyd, R-Hamilton, is the new representative for state house district 2.

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.