A Northwest Missouri legislator became one of the youngest lawmakers in state history this week with the opening of the 2023 General Assembly.
At just 24 years old, Mazzie Boyd, R-Hamilton, is the new representative for state house district 2.
According to the Missouri Legislative Library, the most recent member of Missouri Legislature who was under the current minimum age requirement of 24 years old for officeholders was Carltton B. Fulbright, who was 23 years old when he was sworn in in 1935.
The most recent 24-year-old member of the Missouri Legislature was inducted back in 2019, and before that it, it had been nearly 90 years since the last 24-year-old joined the governing body.
“This was something that I did not think I was passionate about,” Boyd said. “I actually ran away from it. I didn’t really want to be in politics. I saw how people were treated when they were in politics and how they treat their family. It was not something I wanted to do.”
However, Boyd’s uncle quickly changed her perspective on politics.
“My uncle came to me and I was complaining about stuff that was going on,” Boyd said. “He was like, ‘This is the very reason we’re in the mess that we’re in because young people like you don’t want to actually go and work in the government’. So honestly that’s what changed my mind.”
Boyd hit the ground running in her political career. Her first step in politics began through an internship for Sen. Roy Blunt. She then found herself interviewing to work on former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
“I ended up being a war room analyst on the presidential campaign,” Boyd said. “I was like, ‘This is awesome’ and just did my job. Then the White House was doing interviews at that time for term two and my resume ended up on the desk of the director of presidential personnel, John McEntee.”
Boyd was told she needed to network and get her name out to claim another position for term two. Nevertheless, she got a call two weeks later to interview, and she later accepted a position as an executive assistant to Trump’s director of presidential personnel.
“I truly believe like it was a God thing because there really was no path for me to work in the executive branch,” Boyd said. “After my time in the executive branch, I got an email from Marjorie Taylor Green’s office asking if I’d be interested (in working with her) and I was. I thought she was great.”
After gaining a wealth of experience with the Senate, the House and the executive branch, Boyd decided to return home and run for state office.
“I think the state government has more of an impact on our people than really the federal government does at this point,” Boyd said.
Boyd said she thinks her young age is an advantage in her position as state representative for District 2.
“The only people that question me are the people that have doubted me to begin with,” Boyd said. “But the people that have been on this journey with me the whole time have always thought that was a positive thing. I think that it’s refreshing because people want to see young faces down in Jefferson City. We do bring a unique perspective to the government.”
As for the future, Boyd said she stopped planning a long time ago.
“I had my whole life planned out,” Boyd said. “I was going to be a nursing major. I had all these things planned out. Then once I kind of let that go, I just kind of flew by the seat of my pants. I had no path to D.C. I didn’t know what I was going to do. So, I just put it in God’s hands and went with the flow. Everything’s just kind of fell into place so, that’s honestly kind of my mindset.”
Boyd said overall, she is grateful that people believe in her to serve as a member of the Missouri Legislature.
“It’s just humbling that people vote for you,” Boyd said. “In the general election, like over 10,000 people went and voted for me. I’m just so grateful that I have their trust. It’s a lot of responsibility. I’m also just grateful they gave me this opportunity to represent them down in Jefferson City.”
