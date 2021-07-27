A $5.8 million contract awarded to replace four bridges in town as part of the Bonds to Bridges program raised some questions about the bidding process among members of the St. Joseph City Council.
Phillips Hardy Inc. was awarded the contract at Monday's council meeting. The overall Bonds to Bridges program will repair 15 bridges and culverts with $20 million in general obligation bonds approved by the citizens in June of last year. The goal is to bring bridges up to proper standards.
“They were built 100 years ago, horse and buggy, model A’s, stuff like that, and now we have larger vehicles,” said Brady McKinley, the assistant director of public works, when the program started. “When they get so old, they get what we call load rated, so there’s only a certain amount of weight that can go over them.”
The total cost of the five bridges approved so far is close to $6.8 million, $200,000 less than what the city estimated they would cost. But according to one of the bidders, costs could be even lower.
“There’s $20 million worth of bridges coming up in St. Joe, and it’s funded by taxpayers. However the lowest and best bids aren’t getting recommended by public works,” said Brian Gordon, the CEO of MegaKC.
McKinley said the department recommends the lowest and best bids based on past work and other potential savings.
In this case, Phillips Hardy’s bid only involved one contractor and limited management and inspection costs for the city, he said. Also, MegaKC’s bid only included two of the four bridges.
According to the city, the difference between Phillips Hardy and MegaKC’s bids was $217,000, with MegaKC being lower. But other savings balanced that difference out, McKinley said.
“It was our interpretation that we would eat that (money) up in construction inspection costs and other costs if we went with multiple contractors,” McKinley said. “Plus it’s easier to coordinate with just one contractor.”
Ultimately, the bids went to the council for approval during its meeting Monday night. City Councilmen Marty Novak, Brian Myers and Madison Davis voted to postpone the contract to see if the savings in management costs by hiring only one contractor is more than the lowest bids.
“We're the fiduciaries for the citizens' money and we want to make sure it's spent correctly,” Novak said. “That's the reason I asked the questions and that's the reason I think we need to rethink and look at this before we award these bids.”
However, the rest of the council didn’t want to postpone the vote and approved the contract with Phillips Hardy. Davis flipped his vote for a final tally of 7-2.
“We agreed to go with the contract, and that's going to do many of those bridges in the same area that would alleviate some of the traffic concerns that we will have with different contractors,” Davis said. “Maybe they're gonna have some supply issues that might be alleviated a little bit because they have a larger order that they need to put in.
“It's just trying to get the lowest and best bid,” Davis said.
The entire Bonds to Bridges program is expected to be completed in two and a half years. But that isn’t the only bridge work being done. Buchanan County is also fixing bridges in the eastern district.
Repairs for the bridge on SE 145 Road, just north of Gower, will begin Aug. 2 and are expected to be complete in mid-November. Funding for the project comes from the Federal Off-System Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation program. The county will be fully reimbursed for the work.
