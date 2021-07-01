The St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Department is refurbishing the pickleball courts at the Bode Sports Complex after a storm caused serious damage.
Last fall, a significant storm came through St. Joseph and destroyed areas of the Bode Sports Complex. The roof of the outdoor concession building was damaged and much of the surface of the pickleball courts was torn up.
“The pickleball court surface, it is a painted surface but underneath that is kind of a material that they put over the asphalt then painted it, and it really kind of lifted that up and basically destroyed it,” said Parks Director Chuck Kempf.
The city is contracting with Pro Track and Tennis to resurface the courts for $33,000. Those funds come from a $67,258 insurance settlement the city received for the storm damage.
But the pickleball courts aren’t the only ones that need fixing. The basketball courts next door weren’t as affected by the storm but still have some surface problems. Kempf said the department will pay the contractor separately to do some repair work on the basketball courts as well.
The contractors have until the end of July to finish the project, although it will only take a couple of days to complete. Once the work begins, the courts will be closed for about four days.
“He has to remove the old material,” Kempf said. “He'll have to do some patching, and then he'll reapply. But he indicated it would probably take two days to do the work.”
“With the weather, he has to have a dry surface,” Kempf said. “Then he has to be able to kind of ensure that after he applies the new surface that it'll be dry for at least 24 hours, so he's watching the weather.”
The current pickleball courts used to be an inline skating rink but use deteriorated about a decade ago. Kempf decided to create outdoor pickleball courts in its place.
“Bode Trust provided the original funding to do the surfacing to begin with,” Kempf said. “It's been adequate but it's not a great situation, because the surface was not a smooth athletic surface that you would put down if you were designing a pickleball complex.”
The parks department has considered taking out that recreational area and adding more parking, but the inline skating rink was built with Missouri parks funding. The department had to receive special permission to change the rink to pickleball courts. If it altered the recreational nature of the area, the state could force the city to give back the funds.
“There's always been an interest in opening it up for parking spaces,” Kempf said. “We calculated it out one time and it would give about 13 to 15 parking spaces. So it's not like you're gaining 100 parking spaces by closing that. It's really much more value to the community as recreational space than it would be for parking.”
