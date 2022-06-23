The Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center has been in Downtown St. Joseph for 45 years, and the Senior Citizen Foundation Board wants to make sure it isn’t wasting money on the facility.
The board has asked the city to fund a structural survey of the building. Nothing is inherently wrong with the building, but the board wants to ensure future projects aren’t for naught.
“We don't want to spend a lot of money on superficial things when basically some real serious repairs need to be done,” said Shirley Bartley, the president of the Senior Citizen Foundation, Inc. Board.
The activity center is run a little differently than other city facilities. While the city owns and operates the building, the 15-member board is in charge of a trust fund that helps pay for projects, repairs and activities at the center, about $100,000 a year.
“The history of the building and knowing the repairs that we see that need done, we thought it would be prudent on the part of the board to just make sure that the structure didn't have some things that really needed repaired that would really be costly,” Bartley said.
The board is partially paying for the center to be repainted and has invested in its fitness center with new equipment and renovations.
“We've got to make certain that the money that we're putting in is a worthwhile venture, that it's a good investment,” City Councilman Madison Davis said. “That's certainly a prudent ask.”
The city is reviewing the request, which could cost between $3,000 and $12,000 and require the city council’s approval.
There also have been discussions about moving the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center and combining it with REC Center to consolidate resources.
“What we did in the park tax campaign was propose whether we renovate this building or potentially add kind of a senior wing onto the REC Center and move the services there, which then kind of combines our resources,” Parks Director Chuck Kempf said.
A complete renovation to the activity center will eventually need to be done, which could cost $3 to $4 million, according to Kempf. So this structural survey may help the city determine what’s best going forward for the building.
“It is such a benefit to have our own facility just simply because it's designed for the kind of activities that we enjoy doing,” Bartley said. “The other thing is we have free reign for scheduling, so if we have an activity that we want to do, say one Saturday night, well, we don't have to compete with other, maybe more popular rivals other than the senior community to get what we want.”
As for now, the board waits to see if the city will pick up the tab for the structural survey.
“The building is completely safe, because we wouldn't be here if we didn't believe it was safe,” Bartley said. “It's just that we're being really prudent and really conservative in the way we decide to spend the funds that we have.”
