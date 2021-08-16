MARYVILLE, Mo. — Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said on a visit to Northwest Missouri on Monday that the U.S. should have left a contingent of forces in Afghanistan to stave off a Taliban takeover.
The militant group took functional control of Afghanistan over the weekend, forcing U.S. forces to surge into the capital of Kabul to secure the airport and evacuate personnel.
“I think we could’ve maintained 2,500 to 3,000 people there for a long time,” Blunt said. “I don’t think we needed to leave, and I think leaving will turn out to have been a major mistake.”
Blunt was in Maryville on Monday to visit a new agricultural center built by Northwest Missouri State University. But his discussion with media quickly turned to Afghanistan because of the senator’s service on the Senate Intelligence Committee.
“I think we could’ve maintained ... a country that was stable with lots of intelligence gathering and not let groups like al-Qaida get a foothold like they did 20 years ago,” Blunt said.
The administration’s withdrawal plan also faced scrutiny. Videos from the ground depicted Afghan civilians apparently clinging to a military transport plane as it maneuvered to take off. Some people fell off the plane as it took flight.
U.S. forces temporarily closed the airport for both civilian and military flights. Some 6,000 troops will surge to Kabul to ensure evacuations can continue safely.
Just hours after Afghanistan’s former president fled, Taliban troops were seen holding a press conference from the presidential palace.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., called the hasty withdrawal incompetent.
“President Biden’s incompetence and failure of leadership is only the latest failure from the Washington establishment in this long war in which so many Americans have honorably fought and died,” Hawley said in a statement. “All of them should answer to the public.”
In a televised address to the nation, President Biden defended his administration’s decision to withdraw all troops. He said the Afghan government and military folding quickly was proof further deployment of personnel would be in vain.
Additionally, Biden said the U.S. had succeeded in its goal of killing Osama Bin Laden and severely weakening terrorist groups.
However, it was a Taliban government that gave al-Qaida safe harbor before the 9/11 attacks. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., called the withdrawal a “surrender.”
“The president’s surrender of Afghanistan to the Taliban will have serious consequences for generations to come,” Graves said in a statement. “The President must immediately lay out a clear, concise and effective strategy to ensure that Afghanistan does not once again become a training ground and safe haven for terrorists.”
