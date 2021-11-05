Sen. Roy Blunt stopped in St. Joseph Friday morning as a part of a tour across the state to boost a bill that could provide up to $20 million to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
"This is a program that is designed to keep the federal government out of the wildlife business and really rely on our great agencies in the states, and nobody has a better conservation agency than we (Missouri) do," said Blunt, R-Mo.
Blunt also took time to talk to the media regarding some other issues in Washington D.C.
Blunt said he is not in support of the big infrastructure bill that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is looking to bring to a vote, but he is in favor of a less expensive version.
"About three dozen Democrats should be thinking about whether they want to be in the Congress or not and what the people they work for think about this level of spending and the impact that will have on inflation," Blunt said.
Blunt said if the big infrastructure bill gets to the senate, it will not have enough traction to pass.
Blunt also noted that he does not agree with the Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate set to go into play on Jan. 4 that would require employees of private businesses with 100 or more workers to receive shots or be tested weekly. He said it is government overreach and thinks it will backfire.
"It's a big mistake, and I'm supporting the effort that we'll initiate as soon as the rule becomes final to try to repeal that rule under the Congressional Review Act," Blunt said. "I think this is a huge misreading of both the American public and the Missouri public and the federal government's ability to control these kinds of things," Blunt said.
Blunt is retiring at the end of his term and will not run for reelection in 2022.
