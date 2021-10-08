Missouri's senators were split on a procedural vote that allowed Democrats to temporarily raise the debt ceiling.
Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., voted to invoke cloture to end debate on the stop-gap debt ceiling measure, paving the way for a final vote by Democrats. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., voted against the procedural vote.
Democrats were able to punt the debt ceiling issue to Dec. 3 after an agreement between the Republican and Democratic Senate leaders. Blunt supported the agreement with his vote, while Hawley did not.
"I'm not going to vote for a debt ceiling increase," Hawley said. "I don't support the Democrats' far-left agenda ... that's what this would pay for, and I'm not going to help them do it."
Blunt, who voted to help Democrats past the procedural hurdle but not for the final package, released a statement Thursday night.
"The agreement reached to avert a default did two important things. For the first time in nearly a decade, it raised the debt limit by a specific amount instead of just suspending the debt ceiling and allowing Democrats to spend as much as they could during that time," Blunt said. "And, it forced Democrats to raise the debt limit on their own without a single Republican vote."
Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., voted against both the procedural deal and the substantive vote to raise the debt ceiling.
Moran opposed a short-term stop-gap measure.
"As inflation rates continue to climb, burdening American families with higher prices at the gas station and grocery store, Congress should be working on an enduring solution to rein in federal spending, not passing short-term proposals that kick the problem down the road," Moran said in a statement. "I will not support the Democrats’ efforts to raise the debt limit to facilitate their out-of-control spending that is jeopardizing our economy and hurting American families."
Legislators will have to deal with two financial issues by Dec. 3: raising the debt ceiling long-term and funding the federal government. Both issues will come to a head at the same time.
If the government isn't funded, federal agencies with a local footprint like the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration could see furloughs and reduced services.
