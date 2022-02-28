A new proposed Senate bill would fund a nursery for the Missouri Department of Corrections to allow incarcerated mothers to be with their newborns for up to 18 months.
Senate Bill 834, proposed by state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, received bipartisan support and is awaiting scheduling to move to the floor for action.
Missouri Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said this bill would apply to the Women’s Eastern Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Vandalia, Missouri, which specifically holds incarcerated women who are pregnant. Pojmann said members of the department of corrections’ administration have visited similar nurseries in other states to prepare for the possible passage of the bill.
Luetkemeyer said the program will be reserved for nonviolent offenders who are not incarcerated for child-related crimes. He said research has shown women who are incarcerated and able to care for their children are much less likely to re-offend when they get out of prison versus women who are separated from their babies at birth.
“There are a lot of behavioral problems and psychological issues, detachment issues, that children have when they’re separated from the natural mother at young ages. They oftentimes get cycled through the foster care system,” Luetkemeyer said.
Luetkemeyer said he believes this bill will gain support as it goes through the process in Jefferson City.
The nursery would cost $200,000 as an existing building would need to be rehabbed. There would be an additional annual cost to maintain the program.
