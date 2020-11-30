A proposed bill that would ban smoking at the St. Jo Frontier Casino stalled again on Monday, as the bill's sponsor withdrew it from consideration until council meetings are back in person.
PJ Kovac, a council member and the bill's sponsor, made the motion at the St. Joseph City Council's Monday meeting. The meeting took place virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'd like to give them (the casino) the benefit of the doubt," St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray said. "I think we need to be pro business and they're an important business in the community. They're trying to comply with everyone's wishes, they have stopped the smoking that PJ was unhappy about on the main floor there."
Kovac's bill previously failed in a 4-4 vote on Nov. 2. Russell Moore, a councilman who was absent for the earlier meeting, voted to withdraw the bill. Each of the other members agreed.
The bill purports to ban smoking during the COVID-19 pandemic, though as written it doesn't have an end date and would have to be repealed by a majority vote of the council if passed.
Kovac has complained about the casino not implementing strict enough procedures to comply with social distancing and mask orders implemented by the council. The alleged non-compliance did lead to a visit by the St. Joseph Health Department, which clarified that patrons may not remove their masks to smoke.
Councilman Marty Novak said during the meeting Monday that the casino had taken steps to ensure proper procedures were followed, including segregating the smoking and non-smoking areas.
A casino official said at a previous meeting that smokers must use a designated area of the building and must be socially distanced.
Kovac categorically disagreed with Novak's statements, calling the conditions inside the casino "horrendous."
The council passed each of the other items on a portion of its agenda that must be agreed to unanimously, which can be found at stjoemo.info/AgendaCenter.