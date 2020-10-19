A proposed ordinance that would ban smoking inside St. Joseph’s casino moved past a procedural hurdle Monday, and its passage could come early next month.
Councilman PJ Kovac, who voted against the mayor’s previous mask mandate and each iteration before that, says the ban is necessary to ensure mask usage at St. Jo Frontier Casino.
"Originally after I directed the city staff to draw up the ordinance, the casino did non-smoking on their own," Kovac said. "I pulled it because I thought they were gonna go along with it, but then I put it back on the agenda after they went back to smoking."
Kovac said the casino is now allowing smoking in some indoor areas. A spokesperson for St. Jo Frontier Casino didn't respond to a request for comment.
“Operators of indoor spaces inside which face coverings must be worn shall prohibit smoking and the use of vapor products in those spaces,” the proposed ordinance reads.
The latest mask mandate was instituted by a majority vote of the city council on Sept. 8. Prior to that vote, the mandate was imposed under the mayor’s emergency authority, though it enjoyed the advisory support of the majority of the council.
City health officials previously told News-Press NOW that the current mask mandate didn't allow smoking as an exception.
Councilmembers Gary Roach and Marty Novak were absent from the city council meeting Monday.
The proposed smoking ban advanced past first reading, a procedural maneuver that notifies the general public of a bill's existence. While normally routine, bills can stall at the first reading stage if a majority of the council remove the bill.
Like the mask mandate, the proposed smoking ban does not have an end date and is not required to be renewed. As with all general ordinances, they remain law until repealed.
The council passed 15 bills and resolutions on Monday via its consent agenda, meaning each bill gained unanimous support.
Those bills included accepting a $29,941 grant for police use, a $64,518 grant for DWI enforcement, and a bill that will see $36,9000 spent on “windstorm tree removal.”
Other bills passed:
A bill sponsored by Councilmember Russell Moore authorizing an amendment to the Police Department budget in the General Fund in the amount of $24,270.00 to budget insurance proceeds received for a damaged police vehicle.
A bill sponsored by Councilmember Moore authorizing the acceptance of $5,259.00 from the Missouri Department of Public Safety to be used for police officer training and an amendment to the Police Department budget in the General Fund for an increase in the amount of $1,259.00 to reflect the actual revenues received and to move prior year funds in the amount of $3,551.00 to the current fiscal year budget.
A bill sponsored by Councilmember Brian Myers authorizing amendments to the General Fund; Street Maintenance Fund; Park Maintenance Fund; Special Allocation Fund; Public Parking Fund; and Municipal Golf Fund budgets for Fiscal Year 2019-2020.
A bill sponsored by Councilmember Kovac amending the Parks Maintenance Fund budget in the amount of $47,964.00, $45,827.00 of which has been provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and $2,137.00 of which will be appropriated from fund balance all for the purpose of completing repairs that are necessary as a result of the 2019 flooding.
A bill sponsored by Councilmember Kent O’Dell approving the final plat entitled “Final Amended Re-plat, Greens of Ashland Plat 5,” a major residential subdivision consisting of 28 lots located generally in the southwest and southeast quarter of Section 34, Township 58 North, Range 35 West, as requested by Bradley Grooms.
A bill sponsored by Councilmember O’Dell approving the preliminary plat entitled “North Village Plat 10,” a major commercial subdivision consisting of three lots proposed for the property located west of Interstate 29 and north of North Village Drive, as requested by Lee Sawyer on behalf of Buchanan County, Missouri.