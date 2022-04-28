Bill pushes to limit property tax increases

A resolution that will give Missourians a chance to vote on capping property tax increases passed in the Senate and is headed for the House.
Senate Joint Resolution 39 would allow legislators to decide the limit on rate increases yearly.
State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said this is part of a two-pronged effort to limit property tax hikes as he has introduced Senate Bill 680, which would be another effort to limit property tax increases at 5%.
Luetkemeyer said he has heard from many constituents who have seen dramatic hikes, which specifically impacts people on a fixed income.
"Both in Northwest Missouri and around the state, people's property taxes are going up significantly during the reassessment years. In some cases, people's property assessments would double or even triple in a single assessment cycle," Luetkemeyer said.
Luetkemeyer said he wants to ensure that individuals are not taxed out of their homes.
"A lot of seniors who have reached out to me and people who are on fixed incomes and have played by the rules their entire life and don't have a mortgage on their house ... and all of the sudden they see their property taxes double or triple," Luetkemeyer said.
Luetkemeyer said he is confident that one of the two efforts will be passed, and if the resolution passes, it will go on the ballot for the voters.
Buchanan County Assessor Dean Wilson said there will be a regional assessor meeting after the legislative session where, if the bill does pass, he should know what the impact on the county assessor's office and how it operates will be.
News-Press NOW will continue to follow the legislation as the session will end at the end of May.
