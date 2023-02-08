State of the Union

President Joe Biden talked about wanting to keep Social Security and Medicare out of the debt ceiling debate and capping insulin costs during the 2023 State of the Union Address — two things Missouri’s U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has already filed legislation on.

During Biden’s speech, he called out some Republicans for wanting Medicare and Social Security to sunset every five years, leaving them vulnerable if Congress doesn’t reapprove them.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.