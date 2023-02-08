President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., listen.
President Joe Biden talked about wanting to keep Social Security and Medicare out of the debt ceiling debate and capping insulin costs during the 2023 State of the Union Address — two things Missouri’s U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has already filed legislation on.
During Biden’s speech, he called out some Republicans for wanting Medicare and Social Security to sunset every five years, leaving them vulnerable if Congress doesn’t reapprove them.
Several in the crowd responded with boos and other shouts.
“The idea is that we're not going to be moved into being threatened to default on the debt if we don't respond, folks,” Biden said.
Members of the crowd stood up and applauded at this statement.
“So, folks, as we all apparently agree — Social Security and Medicare is off the books, now,” Biden said. "Alright, we got unanimity."
Hawley introduced S.213 last week, a bill that keeps Medicare and Social Security payments funded, despite the country reaching the debt limit.
“There are some republicans who have wrongly, in my view, talked about the need to restructure and even cut these (Social Security and Medicare) programs. I think that's a huge mistake," Hawley told News-Press NOW before the State of the Union Address.
The bill puts Hawley, a Republican, and Biden, a Democrat, on the same team. It has been read twice in the Senate and referred to the Senate Committee on Finance.
"Working people have paid into these programs with the money they have earned — with their tax money — from the time they got their first job," Hawley said. “They should not be held hostage. They should not be used as bargaining chips.”
Another priority Biden addressed during his speech is capping insulin.
“Every day, millions need insulin to control their diabetes so they can stay alive,” the president said. “Older Americans on Medicare already have their insulin costs capped at $35 a month — an effort that should be extended to the rest of the country: Let’s finish the job this time.”
Hawley also introduced S.146, which would reduce the price of insulin for patients but takes it a step further. Hawley calls for the out-of-pocket cap to be $25 a month for insulin.
“The price of insulin is straining household budgets, at a time when inflation is already squeezing families, which can lead to rationing, and even the need for more expensive treatments down the line. Patients and their families deserve better,” Hawley wrote in a statement announcing the bill.
This bill has also been read twice in the Senate and has been referred to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.
