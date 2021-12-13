The St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department confirmed that plans for a new beginner disc golf course project in the city.
Parks Director Chuck Kempf said the department has been in touch with the St. Joseph Disc Golf Club in recent months to discuss the building plans for a new nine-hole beginner course, with the hope that it will be in place for fiscal year 2023. Kempf said that the funds for the course were donated and are not funded through the city’s parks tax, which passed in August.
“The conversation came up about having a less competitive, lower-level course to provide an opportunity for not only youth, but it would also be for people who haven’t played the sport,” Kempf said.
The disc golf course will likely be across from the 18-hole Bartlett Parkway course in a large green space near the Bartlett Park Baseball Field. The project may not be of the same quality as the Bartlett Parkway course, according to Kempf, but it will be an ideal starter course for a sport that has garnered a fair amount of attention in the last several years.
“It lays out pretty good for a sport like disc golf. It’s typically been unused ground. Disc golf really doesn’t alter the green space. They actually like to build it within what’s already existing and try and take advantage of the natural terrain, topography and vegetation,” Kempf said.
Along with finalizing plans for projects being funded by the parks department, creating buzz around recreational activities like disc golf and pickleball is a part of the parks department’s strategic plan that was laid out in 2016. Even though the new beginner disc golf course is privately funded, Kempf believes the project is right in line with the department’s goals with the revenue generated from the parks tax.
