During a visit to Missouri on Wednesday, Attorney General William Barr said a combined federal and local task force operating in Kansas City has found success charging suspects in the federal court system instead of Missouri’s state system.
Barr visited the federal courthouse in Kansas City for a press conference focusing on “Operation Legend” and the Department of Justice's efforts to crack down on violent crime across the nation.
“In many states right now, it’s hard to keep violent criminals in pretrial detention,” Barr said. “They’re just let right out on the street again.”
Operation Legend, which began in Kansas City, expanded to nine cities across the country three weeks ago. Barr said 1,000 agents have been tasked to support local law enforcement efforts in a task force effort.
So far, the operation’s efforts have been limited to larger cities, but Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett told News-Press NOW in January that law enforcement efforts in Kansas City can help stem crime in Buchanan County.
In addition to the agents, Barr said Monday that $75 million worth of grants have been made available to local leaders to combat violent crime.
When asked, Barr said the federal assets would remain in the Kansas City area for the future, but the exact level is unknown once Operation Legend ends.
“It's really a question of adjusting the levels of additional resources that remain committed,” Barr said. “And that will be considered as long as we’re successful and taking bad guys off the street.”
The operation began last month after the death of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro in Kansas City. Last week, a suspect in Taliferro’s murder was arrested.
Barr said some 1,500 arrests had been made across the expanded operation as of Wednesday. He did not say how many of those arrested remain in pretrial detention.
About 14% of those arrested have been charged at the federal, rather than state, level.
In general, Barr touted the idea that the “police do their job” and that the criminal justice system is failing in other areas.
“What's happening these days in the country is we're calling back to some of the old practices we followed in the '60s and '70s, where there’s this revolving door (of) justice,” Barr said. “People are not being held before trial when they’re dangerous and they’re not being sentenced to prison even when they’re violent.”