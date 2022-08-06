parking garage (copy)

Downtown parking garages rarely have more than half capacity on a daily basis.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

New projects to Downtown are signs of its latest growth, but the current parking situation may not be able to sustain that development.

On any given day there are plenty of parking spots available. At the worst times, residents may have to walk a couple of blocks. But parking becomes much more congested when events come to town.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.