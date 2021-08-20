AT&T has resubmitted an application to place a cell tower near a neighborhood on the northeast side of town.
The St. Joseph City Council unanimously denied AT&T’s first attempt more than a month ago, but the telecommunications company is able to resubmit the application within 30 days of the denial, according to city ordinances.
AT&T’s application states that it has “cured the deficiencies identified in the findings of fact,” which said the cell tower was not visually compatible with the environment.
To address these problems, AT&T included two new disguised structures. One is a “monopine” design, which masks the cell tower in fake branches and leaves. The other design is a cell tower that also acts as a flagpole.
Jayne Katakis, whose house butts up to the proposed location of the cell tower, said the new designs still don’t match the residential environment.
“If you look around our neighborhood, even what they have proposed, it looks nothing like what you see in this neighborhood,” Katakis said.
AT&T denied an interview request but did give a statement via email.
“This site is part of our ongoing investment to help us maintain and improve service and coverage for our St. Joseph customers and first responders,” said a spokesperson for AT&T. “This updated proposal addresses the concerns raised by the city.”
While some of the residents are uneasy that AT&T’s second attempt could be approved because of legal ramifications, many believe they still have a case for denial.
“I think we're concerned because most of us got copies of the state law, which was like it was written by lobbyists for wireless companies," said Everet Hoffman, a neighborhood resident. "But it does at least leave some room when you have zoning areas.”
There are many federal and state laws surrounding telecommunication towers, forcing the city to take into account many different considerations during the next two weeks.
“There's just been a lot of legislation put in place," City Manager Bryan Carter said. "Frankly, the telecom industry has done a great deal of lobbying to make sure that the ability to evolve with technology isn't impeded.
“We could face a challenge lawsuit from either the applicant or from citizens,” Carter said.
Many on the council are even nervous about commenting on the situation.
“We're not allowed to comment," City Councilman PJ Kovac said. "We say the wrong thing, and they can sue us. They've got the law written all in their favor, so we got to be really careful.”
The council will hold a public hearing about the resubmitted application during the council meeting Monday. Then the council will adopt new findings of fact at a special meeting Aug. 30, before voting on the cell tower again.
While this process has been stressful and exhausting for residents, it has created a more tightknit neighborhood.
“In some ways, it's brought the community closer together, because some of us have been here like 30 years and others in the last 10 or 12 or so, but I think it's brought some of the subdivisions maybe a little closer,” Hoffman said.
