CELL TOWER (copy)

AT&T’s current telecommunication equipment is on a Missouri American water tower, but the lease is up in the air. After being denied a permit to build a cell tower, AT&T has returned with a new application.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

More than a year ago, the St. Joseph City Council denied AT&T’s attempt to build a cell tower in a residential neighborhood. Now, with almost an entirely new council, AT&T is back for another attempt.

AT&T’s application has a couple of slight variations from its previous attempts, which were shot down by the previous council because the designs didn’t fit the residential environment. In the new application, AT&T is moving the proposed site for the cell tower further northeast on the property at 3802 Karnes Road.

PROPOSED CELL TOWER DESIGN

AT&T’s application shows how the ‘stealth unipole tower’ would affect the visual environment.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

