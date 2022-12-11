AT&T’s current telecommunication equipment is on a Missouri American water tower, but the lease is up in the air. After being denied a permit to build a cell tower, AT&T has returned with a new application.
More than a year ago, the St. Joseph City Council denied AT&T’s attempt to build a cell tower in a residential neighborhood. Now, with almost an entirely new council, AT&T is back for another attempt.
AT&T’s application has a couple of slight variations from its previous attempts, which were shot down by the previous council because the designs didn’t fit the residential environment. In the new application, AT&T is moving the proposed site for the cell tower further northeast on the property at 3802 Karnes Road.
“We understand the importance of keeping our customers connected and we continue to look for ways to improve our network and provide better service through additional investments in St. Joseph,” said an AT&T spokesperson via an emailed statement after declining a formal interview request. “This proposed cell site will enhance the area’s coverage and provide residents and first responders with faster, more reliable wireless service.”
The physical design of the cell tower also is different. The previous attempts included everything from a standard cell tower to one designed as a tree. The new proposal is a “unipole stealth tower.” It still will be a 175-foot pole, but the antennas will be hidden inside the tower. Even with these changes, residents in the nearby neighborhood still want the application denied.
“A cell tower is a cell tower is a cell tower, and it’s the same property,” said Jean Pawlowski, whose house would be closest to the proposed site. “Back in 2021, the city said no that (AT&T) could not put up a cell tower on this property. We’re asking the city to say no again.”
But the council has to be careful. Under state and federal law, there are only a handful of reasons the city can deny cell tower applications. For example, it can’t consider other available sites, services provided or environmental concerns. The city can deny an application for not meeting the purpose of the land use plan, effects on residential housing or changes to the visual environment.
“(The council) has to just be smart about the battle and look at what areas they can deny them for,” said Everet Hoffman, who also lives in the neighborhood near the proposed site. “That’s what we tried to hone in on last time. There are a lot of areas we’d like to complain about but they can’t take those into consideration. But they can look at the fact that it’s zoned residential for a reason, that it’s involved in three subdivisions and that it will change the site lines forever.”
The new application is happening at the same time as a federal court case between AT&T and the city of St. Joseph related to the telecommunication company’s previous attempt to build the cell tower. AT&T’s complaint in the lawsuit states that the city’s denial of the application was not based on substantial evidence and violated federal and state laws. The federal court case has been put on hold until February.
“(Telecommunication companies) try and take full advantage of whatever the laws are, or what they think they should be anyway, for those towns,” Hoffman said.
The city council will hold a public hearing on AT&T’s application during its meeting on Jan. 9.
“We’ve been here for many years, so we should have a say in what goes on here,” Pawlowski said. “A tall metal commercial tower is not compatible in a residential neighborhood.”
