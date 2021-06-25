AT&T and East Side residents are in a dispute over a potential cell tower in a neighborhood, and the St. Joseph City Council will have to decide who to satisfy.
AT&T currently has a cell tower atop Missouri American Water’s tower just off Interstate 29 near Karnes Road. But AT&T can’t come to terms with Missouri American to remain at that location due to a clause in the agreement that would force AT&T to remove its equipment following a 90-day notice.
“For business reasons, we have been unable to negotiate a new lease with American Water Company and have made the decision to move forward with relocation plans,” said an AT&T spokesperson via email. “The new cell site will continue to provide the best service and coverage for our customers in the area.”
According to AT&T, 90 days isn’t enough time to remove its equipment and find a new location. To maintain the current service, AT&T has to relocate the new tower within a quarter-mile radius of the existing one, which is why it wants to construct the new tower directly across the highway behind a residential neighborhood on Morton Lane.
“Our process for finding a new cell site included sending letters to property owners within a quarter-mile radius of the current site,” an AT&T official said via email. “This was the only location with a property owner willing to enter a long-term land lease for the tower.”
Residents in the neighborhoods near the potential site are upset the tower is even being considered. They said it would be unattractive and lower property values.
“In St. Joe, you look around, the subdivisions that would be equivalent to the three that would be involved here and say, ‘If they don't have cell towers, well, then suddenly they might be a little more valuable,’” said Everet Hoffman, a resident who lives in the concerned neighborhood.
But this process has been riddled with he-said, she-said statements. AT&T has quoted studies in St. Louis and Kansas City that show property values don’t decrease due to a cell tower, while residents have referenced studies that say the opposite.
For Jayne Katakis, it’s more simple than that though. Right now, she can enjoy her backyard, which faces a field with trees and wildlife.
“As you can see, I get to see trees and wildlife, not a tower,” Katakis said. “It's been said that the water tower is visible from my property, which in the wintertime it is, but during the summer, when we're out here enjoying our yard, this is what we get to see — wildlife and nature.”
But if approved by the council, the one tree blocking her view of the water tower would be replaced with a cell tower.
Katakis is even an AT&T customer and isn’t concerned about poorer service if the new tower isn’t approved. This was one of AT&T’s arguments. I-29 is a major corridor that the current cell tower provides service to. If AT&T can’t relocate the current tower, service could be interrupted.
“Wireless service for this location cannot be supported by surrounding cell towers,” the AT&T official said in an email. “Customers should expect service interruptions if the current equipment on the water tower is not relocated.”
The new tower would also be equipped with Band-14 for FirstNet service, high-speed broadband communication dedicated to first responders. One of AT&T’s top concerns is how emergency calls could be affected if it can’t relocate.
“If they are so worried about that, then why even remove it? Why remove it? If you're so worried about the calls not going through, then leave it on top of where it’s at,” Katakis said.
The city council will hold a public hearing Monday, June 28 during its regular meeting about the conditional use permit for the construction of the cell tower.
“I understand why it would be ideal to be right across the street or highway from where you currently are, but I don't think the primary purpose of the city council is to serve AT&T’s best, best interest,” Hoffman said. “I'm sure they can find some land not too far away that can still work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.