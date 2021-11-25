The Buchanan County assessor’s office has been able to stay within compliance despite a volatile housing market.
The Missouri State Tax Commission requires assessors to be within 90% to 110% of market value to remain in compliance. But this can become difficult if houses sell for more or less than they are worth like many did this summer.
If an assessor’s office falls out of compliance, the county loses out on federal and state funding.
“You got to be careful not to react to just spikes in the market,” said Buchanan County Assessor Dean Wilson. “What we kind of do is look at a trend.”
But those trends are typically based on residents sending in their sales letters, which provides information about how much money their house sold for. Missouri is a nondisclosure state, so technically residents don’t have to provide that information to the county.
Of the 300 letters the assessor’s office sends out each quarter asking for sale information, the office only receives back about 30 to 40.
“We’re kind of limited on the information that we get in,” Wilson said. “You kind of have to take a little longer to kind of gauge what the market is going to do. But ... high sales prices can affect the assessed value.”
This requires the assessor’s office to take a wider look at the housing market to ensure they aren’t assessing properties for more or less than what they are worth, even though the sale price may say otherwise.
“Is the market going to level off? Is it going to continue to increase? That’s what we do with the sales that we get in, to kind of try to get a picture of what’s going to happen and what’s been happening as far as the assessed value,” Wilson said.
The Buchanan County assessor’s office has been able to stay within compliance by understanding the larger market and not overreacting, Wilson said.
“Historically, the market corrects itself one way or another,” he said. “That’s why you look at overall trends over a period of time.”
