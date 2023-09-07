Lake Contrary

This abandoned buoy was once used to signify the swimming area at Lake Contrary. Some county officials believe dredging the lake would provide a recreational asset close to St. Joseph and improve property values in the area.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

About four years ago, Mike Harris stood on the shore and watched a pontoon boat on Lake Contrary.

Harris waved and even cheered for what was becoming an increasingly rare sight. Today, the attorney looks back on that day as a swan song for the body of water that he now calls Weed Contrary.

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.