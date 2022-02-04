After nearly a year of millions of American Rescue Plan Act dollars sitting in county and municipal bank accounts, the final ruling on how to use those funds has come out.
While Buchanan County commissioners knew how they were going to spend most of their $8 million months ago, they still wanted to wait until the final rule was released before sending organizations the documents to officially apply for the funds.
“The final rule was just something we were waiting on before we got started, even though it came out saying that if we follow the interim rule that we would be OK,” said Ron Hook, the western district Buchanan County commissioner. “But we wanted to make sure that everything was in line. There were some minor changes, but it wasn't significant.”
The county will begin sending out some of the applications next week.
The final rule also brought peace of mind. The city of St. Joseph already has approved the allocation of funds to several organizations, and another handful of groups will receive the green light Monday during a city council meeting.
“It was a great deal of comfort knowing that we don't have to have some uncertainty about what the rule might be,” said City Manager Bryan Carter.
For the most part, the final rule didn’t affect the city or county in this first installment, which is why both are moving forward with the process with few changes. But it could dictate how they use the next round of money.
One change to the rules broadened the use for infrastructure projects. It was pretty clear in the interim rules that the funds could go toward water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. But the final rule includes streets, too.
But the most significant change is using the funds to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic. The interim rule required a process for municipalities and counties to calculate their lost revenue. The final rule is much simpler. It assumes an automatic $10 million loss in revenue, which local governments can claim to make up for that loss.
“Under the interim final rule, you had to go through a process and calculate it,” Carter said. “Under the final rule, you just get to assume that there's a $10 million impact.”
The city took advantage of the lost revenue rule in this first installment, as it allocated $1.2 million. The county has said it won’t use any of the money to make up for lost revenue.
“We want to do things that are really more long-term in nature,” said Lee Sawyer, the presiding Buchanan County commissioner. “Really just to kind of fix a little revenue shortfall on our part, we tried to kind of tighten up our belt a little bit on that, so we don't feel that that's necessary.”
While this final rule led to few changes with this first installment of funds, it allows for more flexibility when the next round comes in, possibly as soon as April.
“We'll have the opportunity to go through and address some things that we weren't sure about in the interim final rule, in particular, take care of some of the needs that developed over the last few years related to capital equipment and potentially even some salary matters,” Carter said.
Following the council meeting Monday, the city only has two more allocations that need to be approved — the Children’s Discovery Center and Noyes Home.
The county, on the other hand, is just getting started. Applications are due March 31 and will be reviewed as they are submitted. The commissioners will then approve the allocation of funds for each organization before June 1. Some projects the commissioners have discussed are broadband expansion, Hillyard Technical Center, Children’s Discovery Center, Pivotal Point, transitional housing, LUCAS devices and sewer and water upgrades.
“We're just trying to touch every citizen in Buchanan County, to where they benefit a little bit from it, whether it be broadband, sewer upgrades, water upgrades, economic development opportunities,” Hook said. “We just want to make sure that Buchanan County citizens are handled. That's our utmost desire at this time with the money.”
