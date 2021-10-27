Despite proposed changes from the executive branch, Republican members of Congress remain against a regulation meant to search for tax evaders.
Previously, the Biden administration had proposed a rule that would require financial institutions to report data on accounts with more than $600 in annual deposits.
After pushback, including from parts of the Missouri and Kansas delegations, the Internal Revenue Service amended its proposal to accounts with $10,000 or more in annual deposits.
"Well, one of the ways that Democrats want to pay for this spending bill is to put more money at the IRS to collect more money from American families," said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., at a press conference in Washington D.C. on Tuesday. "So $10,000 of activity is every person that makes $834 a month and puts it in the bank or every person that spends $27.42 a day through their bank account."
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has defended the proposal against accusations that it is tantamount to snooping. The plan does not track individual transactions, but rather officials have hoped the aggregate amounts could catch unusual behavior — and potentially raise funds for Biden's policy agenda.
"There's a lot of tax fraud and cheating that's going on, and all that's involved in this proposal is a few aggregate numbers about bank accounts — the amount that was received in the course of the year, the amount that went out in the course of a year," Yellen told CBS earlier this month.
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., also spoke out against the new plan earlier this month.
"Kansans do not want the federal government to have more information and intrude upon their privacy," Moran said, according to the Topeka-Capital Journal. "In addition, the cost of complying will mean our small financial institutions in Kansas will have the burden of more regulations forced upon them."
Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., introduced a bill earlier this month before the proposed change that would prevent the IRS from "implementing any new individual account reporting requirements."
Any proposal would likely be part of a sweeping bill Congressional Democrats have been wrangling over for months, dubbed the "Build Back Better" package.
It's unclear if any new reporting requirements will service negotiations.
