With the passage of a county sales tax on marijuana products, community leaders are considering early plans of how to put the revenue to good use.
Buchanan County voters approved a 3% sales tax for recreational marijuana by a wide margin in Tuesday’s election.
Ron Hook, Buchanan County’s western district commissioner, said that while the tax doesn’t have a primary objective just yet, the money will be put to good use. One starting goal is to create avenues of drug education for kids in school, and to help those struggling with addiction or drug abuse.
“This is just in talks, but we were wanting to maybe establish education and possibly some rehabilitation,” Hook said. “Something to assist people to either not use, or don’t start using, or if you do and you want to get off of it, then we’ll assist you.”
Exactly what the education would look like is still up in the air, however county leaders have ideas about organizations to work with on setting up potential programs to help residents of all ages.
Some of these include The Center — A Samaritan Center, the social welfare board, the county health department and, to create and develop programs for specifically kids, the Youth Alliance
“Youth Alliance is an organization that really educates students on smoking, no smoking, drinking, drugs, texting and driving. It really focuses on the youth and trying to educate them on how serious some of these issues are, how serious some of the drugs are,” Hook said.
Hook made it clear, though, that no set plans are set in place yet.
Before any plans are made, the county must get a good grasp on the amount of money coming in from the tax before creating any types of programs.
Hook said the county could see the revenue start coming in around September or October, which is the beginning of a new quarter.
Once money starts coming in, it will still take a bit of time before the county can gauge the amount of money generated.
“I think a good rule of thumb would be the first six months to eight months of collecting (revenue from that) will give us a good idea,” Hook said.
Since St. Joseph voters approved a 3% tax on marijuana in April, the city could start seeing revenue generated rather soon.
“We have received indications from the state that the tax may begin being collected slightly earlier, possibly in September,” City Manager Bryan Carter said. “However, we’re not counting on it coming in beginning until October as a tax ordinarily would be in.”
Although revenue for the city will begin streaming in fairly soon, it will not be used until the 2025 fiscal year. That budget will be approved in May of 2024.
However, if an expense is identified beforehand, the council may decide to use that money prior to that time frame.
“If a purpose is identified that we need revenue or we need funds for, the council will have the opportunity to amend the current budget and include marijuana tax revenue for the purpose of satisfying that need,” Carter said.
Hook said by implementing drug education programs to students and potentially deterring marijuana use, an eventual loss of revenue wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing.
“I think it means that the money is being well spent in educating and letting people know that marijuana is not good for everybody,” Hook said. “The recreational piece of it is something that we shouldn’t be gaining a lot of revenue on that more people (in the future) maybe would not be using as much. So that would be a good thing to not have the revenue coming in.”
