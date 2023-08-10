Dispensaries prepare for recreational marijuana sales (copy)

The county approved a 3% marijuana sales tax on Tuesday. This comes after a 3% tax on marijuana was approved in the city back in April.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

With the passage of a county sales tax on marijuana products, community leaders are considering early plans of how to put the revenue to good use.

Buchanan County voters approved a 3% sales tax for recreational marijuana by a wide margin in Tuesday’s election.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.