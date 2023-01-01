Savannah prompts rule change on tax increase
Video play button

Missouri legislators will consider removing a cap that limits how much of a sales tax increase municipalities can ask of voters.

House Bill 177 would remove a provision in the law that prevents municipalities from charging a combined sales tax of more than 2%. The Missouri General Assembly will convene for its 2023 session on Jan. 4.

