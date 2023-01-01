Savannah Police Department vehicles sit outside the station in Savannah. Voters in the city approved a 1% sales tax increase in 2021 to help fund the police and fire departments, but officials aren’t able to collect the total amount due to a state-wide cap on how much tax is allowed.
Savannah Police Department vehicles sit outside the station in Savannah. Voters in the city approved a 1% sales tax increase in 2021 to help fund the police and fire departments, but officials aren’t able to collect the total amount due to a state-wide cap on how much tax is allowed.
State Rep. Dean Van Schoiack (R-Savannah) has introduced HB 177, which would eliminate a sales tax cap for municipalities.
Missouri legislators will consider removing a cap that limits how much of a sales tax increase municipalities can ask of voters.
House Bill 177 would remove a provision in the law that prevents municipalities from charging a combined sales tax of more than 2%. The Missouri General Assembly will convene for its 2023 session on Jan. 4.
State Rep. Dean VanSchoiack proposed the bill after the city of Savannah ran into the limit on a recent tax issue. Voters in the city approved a 1% sales tax increase in 2021 to help fund its police and fire departments.
“We were down to four police officers and it’s really, really hard to have somebody on the road 24 hours a day, seven days a week when you only have four workers. It doesn’t happen,” said Bruce Lundy, Savannah city administrator.
City officials later learned they were not allowed to collect that much due to other taxes already on its rolls.
“The voters approved, and we were so happy,” Lundy said. “After that, we learned from the director of revenue here in the state of Missouri, that there is a 2% cap for cities.”
VanSchoiack’s bill, HB 177, looks to change that. He believes residents should be able to decide for themselves how they are taxed.
“So, what (HB) 177 does is takes that 2% cap off and allow cities to regulate themselves to do what they want to do,” said VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, noting that the amount of tax charged still would be subject to a public vote.
The Department of Revenue allowed Savannah to collect half of the 1% voters approved, bringing the town to the current 2% sales tax cap.
The half percent allowed the city to place the down payment for a $1 million fire truck and hire two additional police officers.
“We were able to do that. The council gave a $5,000 pay increase to everyone, which is huge,” Lundy said.
However, city officials hope to be able to collect the full 1% in the future.
“(Savannah Police) Chief Vincent would like to have (officer) number seven, and with the sales tax, if we could get that additional half a cent, that could happen,” Lundy said.
There is some thought among municipalities that the proposed legislation would pertain to the general sales tax rate but not the more specific taxes for parks, public safety and other purposes.
In St. Joseph, the overall sales tax is 3.3%, with a general sales tax of 1.5% as well as smaller tax amounts levied specifically for parks, capital improvements, public safety and mass transit.
