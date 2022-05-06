Missouri legislators in Washington, D.C., are frustrated after a Supreme Court document surrounding the Roe v. Wade case was leaked, and some are calling for action.
Earlier this week, a document was released to Politico that indicated the Supreme Court had the votes to overturn Roe v. Wade. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said while he agreed with the opinion in the document, he does think someone should be held accountable for the leak.
“We’ve got our own laws in Missouri that would apply if Roe were to be overturned and this decision put back into people’s hands, so I think it’s great ... I think the leaking is terrible, and I think whoever did this should be disbarred,” Hawley said.
A Missouri law passed in 2019 could make abortions illegal if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Currently, a woman can get an abortion up to her 22nd week of pregnancy in Missouri.
“They (the people) will actually get to weigh in and decide for themselves what they want abortion laws to be in this country ... in states like Missouri, where a large majority of Missourians are pro-life and they want life to be protected,” Hawley said.
Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., agreed with Hawley regarding the nature of the documents being leaked and said he wants accountability.
“The leak from the Supreme Court is deeply concerning. There is clearly an effort here to advance an agenda that runs counter to the independence and objectivity Americans rightly expect from the judicial system, especially the highest court,” Blunt said. “I’ve always believed that the best place to deal with this issue is at the state level, but I’m not going to address a draft, leaked opinion until we see what the decision is.”
U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., said that the draft being leaked ahead of the ruling is wrong.
“This is a dangerous attack on the independence of the Supreme Court. It’s clearly part of a coordinated and deliberate attempt to intimidate justices and obstruct their responsibility to rule the law,” Graves said in a statement.
The document that Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed to be real included five votes that would effectively reverse Roe v. Wade. Hawley said he does not believe a justice will flip his or her position and hopes they do not change their mind under pressure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.