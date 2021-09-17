When Mark Bartlett pulled a demolition permit to tear down a vacant house next door to his, the city chose to slow down the process as part of a new ordinance. But due to a recently added amendment, Bartlett appealed the decision.
In June, the St. Joseph City Council passed an ordinance that requires a more lengthy demolition process for certain buildings 100 years or older, which is determined by Kim Schutte, the city’s historic preservation planner.
But after a dispute between the city and the owner of a vacant building on Penn Street, the council added an amendment, allowing appeals to go to the city manager.
“We didn't want the decision just to stop at the staff level,” St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray said. “We wanted to give people an opportunity to appeal a staff decision.”
Since the ordinance went into effect, Schutte has reviewed more than 50 demolition permits. A third of them weren’t for properties 100 years old, so the owners were allowed to proceed with the demolition. Of the remaining permits, Schutte designated two properties to be preserved — 202 N. Second St. and 2315 Francis St.
The appeals process allows the owner of the building and Schutte to provide reasons as to why the building should be torn down or stay standing. Then a moderator, chosen by the City Manager Bryan Carter, makes a decision within 10 business days.
“What would the costs be to do any sort of meaningful rehab versus any type of return that somebody could hope for? If that cost is just wholly disproportionate, and the building itself is an ordinary house, then with reluctance, we'll let it go,” Schutte said. “If there's any chance that the building does have a useful life ahead of it, that it contributes to its streetscape and our historic districts, I think giving those a chance is the right way to go.”
Both applicants for the demolition permits have appealed, including Bartlett.
“This house, nobody lives in it,” Bartlett said of the property at 2315 Francis St. “It's an eyesore for me; it's an eyesore for the neighborhood. I want to tear it down. I want to build me a nice garage.”
Schutte argues that the demolition of the house would ruin the streetscape, as Bartlett wants to build his garage in the back of the property, leaving a gap among the row of houses.
“It certainly needs some work, but it's an extended block,” Schutte said. “It's two blocks without a split in the middle that’s been intact for more than 100 years. They haven't lost anything along there. That's really unusual in the city.”
The other applicant is the American Electric Lofts, which wants to tear down a nearby vacant building for a parking lot.
Meanwhile, Jim Hargrove, the owner of the empty Penn Street building, is still trying to sell the property, although he wants to tear it down and give the empty lot to the Patee House Museum across the street.
If the building doesn’t sell by November, he will pull a demolition permit, which will likely lead to it being designated for preservation and then an appeal.
“(Demolition) shouldn't be up to a handful of people to decide, because at the end of the day, (vacant buildings) are dangerous,” Hargrove said.
For the city, the ordinance is a way to prevent another case of urban renewal, which led to the demolition of historic buildings in the 1970s.
“It gives us kind of a moment of opportunity or time to take a breath between the submission of a demolition permit application and the actual wrecking ball swinging,” Schutte said. “It's time to go look at the building to assess whether it has a future, whether that neighborhood and the city are better with the building or without the building.”
