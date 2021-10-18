Community members and current and future city leaders took steps toward a goal called Beautify St. Joseph Monday morning.
The project comes from a new citywide anti-litter committee, which is building ideas on how to clean up the town. A couple dozen people showed up for a meeting Monday to get things started.
The chairwoman of the committee, Terry Turbak, said she is happy to see the direction the group is moving in.
"I'm very impressed with how many people are interested and supportive of this. We had a really good turnout, and we had a lot of really good ideas," she said. "We want this to be interactive with the community. We want not only to tell the community what we want to do but hear what the community wants us to do, to find out more about what their concerns are."
One goal of the meeting was to discuss the ways litter happens and where the group should start once it kicks off its campaigns and programs.
City Councilman Marty Novak was at the meeting Monday and has been working with the anti-litter committee. He said he's excited to see the group getting started.
"We're looking at all the elements of where all the litter comes from, what can be done, who we can get involved, what we can do to get the message out," Novak said. "I think it's everybody's problem, and everybody has got to buy in on this to really make this successful. And that's what we're really trying to forge forward here with this committee and with these ideas."
The group discussed a start date of January 2022 for the operation, when the members hope to have educational, media and competition campaigns. Many ideas were discussed in the group, including incorporating different clubs, programs, schools and businesses.
Turbak said Monday's meeting was just one of many. Anyone with ideas or who wants to be involved has plenty of time to share with the group.
"We plan on meeting once a week until the campaign kicks off, and we want to spitball a bunch of ideas and hear from a lot of different types of people and build that network reaching out to businesses and other community leaders, as well as reaching out to neighborhoods and finding out what they need," Turbak said. "So that will be a building process that will take quite a bit of involvement."
Meeting times and locations can be found on the city calendar or at stjoemo.info/calendar.aspx.
Attendees also included some of the candidates running for mayor in 2022, who shared their ideas with the group.
