Jamey McVicker, the assistant fire chief at the St. Joseph Fire Department, closes the door at fire station No. 8, which the city has put up for sale. The building at 3308 Mitchell Ave. has been replaced by a newer station.
If you've ever dreamed of flipping a fire station, you finally have your chance.
The St. Joseph Fire Station No. 8 was built in 1900 at 3308 Mitchell Ave. For reference to how old the building is, it was designed for horse-drawn steamers. The functionality of the building doesn’t quite match the updated technology and equipment.
Jamey McVicker, the city's assistant fire chief, used to work out of Station No. 8 and said when the firefighters were backing the truck into the garage it would barely have 2 inches of room on each side.
So to meet its functional and service needs, the fire department built a brand new station down the road and across the street from Missouri Western State University. The new station was completed with $3 million of Capital Improvements Program funds. This meant the department had no reason to keep Station No. 8, so it has been put up for sale.
“It serviced the city and the fire department for almost 122 years, so it has served its purpose for us,” McVicker said. “We would like to see it revitalized, brought back to life, especially for the community right here. We want to see it have people in it again.”
The city of St. Joseph is taking bids on the old fire station until Monday, Nov. 7. The structure is appraised at $60,000 and has a total of 1,400 square feet. McVicker could see someone turning it into an apartment or even a restaurant.
“I would love to have lived here back in the day, but being a married guy doesn't really fit my functionality,” he said. “I would love to see a little restaurant or something like that fit the area.”
The station is situated in a mostly residential location. Houses line the street opposite the building and a couple of mom-and-pop shops sit on either side. McVicker said it was the neighborhood feel that made the station so unique. He hopes whoever buys it will get to experience the same atmosphere he felt when he worked at the station.
“What made this place fun is the neighborhood,” McVicker said. “It had that small-town feel that the kids would come by, and Halloween's coming up, they would trick or treat. It made it feel like you were a house within a neighborhood.”
