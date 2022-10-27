FIRE STATION

Jamey McVicker, the assistant fire chief at the St. Joseph Fire Department, closes the door at fire station No. 8, which the city has put up for sale. The building at 3308 Mitchell Ave. has been replaced by a newer station.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

If you've ever dreamed of flipping a fire station, you finally have your chance.

The St. Joseph Fire Station No. 8 was built in 1900 at 3308 Mitchell Ave. For reference to how old the building is, it was designed for horse-drawn steamers. The functionality of the building doesn’t quite match the updated technology and equipment.

