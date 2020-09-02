City Councilman Brian Myers revealed on Wednesday that he has worn offensive Halloween costumes, days after he criticized fellow Councilman Kent "Spanky" O'Dell for dressing in blackface.
Reached by phone Wednesday, Myers declined to be interviewed for this story, but he published a Facebook post about his past.
"One year, a friend of mine and I dressed jointly as a slave and a slave owner," Myers wrote in the post. "Looking back, not a proud moment for me. I apologize for this insensitive act."
A year after that, in 2013, Myers admitted he dressed as a mentally disabled person.
Earlier this week, Myers said O'Dell owed members of the public an apology after a picture of O'Dell dressed as Aunt Jemina at a Halloween party resurfaced.
"He’s made that apology and it’s up to individuals whether or not it’s accepted," Myers said. "I can say, without a doubt, that I know him to be remorseful, and that meeting with folks today was helpful in all of us gaining different perspectives."
The Halloween party at which Myers was dressed as a mentally disabled person was attended by several News-Press NOW employees.
"I would like to believe that I’ve grown as a person and have better educated myself in the last decade of my life," Myers said. "And me asking someone else to apologize for something hurtful when I’ve also done hurtful things doesn’t sit right with me, unless I publicly come forward and say that I’m sorry, too."
St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray told News-Press NOW on Monday that the only recourse for this type of inappropriate behavior by council members would have to come by recall vote from St. Joseph voters.
"I know that forgiveness from those you hurt is earned, not given," Myers said. "I hope I’ve earned forgiveness in the time since, and if I have not, I hope to moving forward."