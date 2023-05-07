The St. Joseph Animal Shelter is no longer taking applications as a way to manage pet adoptions.
On May 1, a new protocol went into effect changing to a first-come, first-served system. Taking inspiration from the model used by the Best Friend's Animal Society, the largest no-kill shelter in the nation, officials hope the change will keep the local facility closer to no-kill status. Ultimately, the goal is to help the animals brought to the shelter find a home more swiftly.
"We've been so full at the shelter consistently and with our old process, it was holding animals up and they were having an increase in the length of stay," said Aubrey Silvey, humane educator at the St. Joseph Animal Shelter. "We were seeing a lot of animals here longer than necessary. So the goal with this new process is to move animals more quickly but also make it easier for people who are wanting to adopt to come down and adopt an animal."
With the previous adoption application process, the ease of an online form could create a long waitlist for animals that, more often than not, did not ultimately generate much follow-through. This posed an issue when people who came in person to adopt an animal were told there were several people ahead of them and they could not take a pet home with them that day.
Silvey said in the past, staff would contact those who applied and give them 24 hours to respond before moving on to the next person if there was no reply or they decided they were no longer interested. The waitlist caused a problem for the shelter and those animals, in that more cages were staying filled.
"We would have people come down here to the shelter in person wanting to adopt a pet and we're like, 'Well, this one has five applications, that one has 10, this one's on hold,' and then none of those animals would get adopted," Silvey said. "We were losing out on adoptions because of that, so this should really help mediate that situation."
One fear the shelter has heard from the community is that with a quick adoption process, there is concern animals won't end up in safe and healthy homes. Silvey said that a screening process for adopters is very much still in place at the shelter to ensure the best outcome for the animals.
"We still check for history of animal neglect or abandonment, that kind of thing, before we adopt out," Silvey said. "There's so much research and studies out there that show doing this, what we're doing now, doesn't negatively affect the animals. It doesn't have a negative impact on if adoptions are successful or not. The only thing it does do is decrease the length of stay, which is really great for our shelter pets, especially when we've stayed so consistently full."
All animals available for adoption can be viewed on the shelter's website at petforu.com or by going in person to the shelter located at 701 S.W. Lower Lake Road.
