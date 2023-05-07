Adoption Changes

The St. Joseph Animal Shelter is now operating on a first-come, first-served basis for adopting pets.

 Stef Manchen | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph Animal Shelter is no longer taking applications as a way to manage pet adoptions.

On May 1, a new protocol went into effect changing to a first-come, first-served system. Taking inspiration from the model used by the Best Friend's Animal Society, the largest no-kill shelter in the nation, officials hope the change will keep the local facility closer to no-kill status. Ultimately, the goal is to help the animals brought to the shelter find a home more swiftly.

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

