To reach his house, Doug Beaver has to drive through an alley that is typically filled with potholes. Unlike in other cities, it’s his job to maintain it.
“It’s the only way we have to get up here,” Beaver said. “Then the neighbor that's in the alley, she lives on the alley and she's disabled. It’s the only way she has to get up here, too.”
Recently, Beaver paid $175 for the city to fill the potholes and fix the alley.
“There were just potholes, I mean, big potholes,” Beaver said. “I actually had the front end of my car redone, because the potholes were so big. They just tear our cars up.”
St. Joseph Public Works Director Andy Clements said having residents maintain alleys is “uncommon” compared to other cities.
“In most communities, curb and gutters on the streets, as well as the alleys, are maintained by the city,” Clements said. “But at the same time, when you make a decision or do that in various cities, there's a decision that there's going to be revenues, some kind of tax paid to take care of that.”
But without a revenue stream, St. Joseph residents are left to maintain their own alleys. In fact, City Councilman Brenda Blessing pays $130 a couple times a year to keep hers from wearing down.
The problem is not everyone maintains their alley, and there are quite a few in St. Joseph, given its age. Beaver’s alley runs behind a handful of properties, but he said he is usually the only one to pay for the maintenance.
“It really has a bigger impact on the older neighborhoods, where they were developed with the idea around the alleys, which were really the primary form of property access,” Clements said.
But if alleys deteriorate and become impassable, they can affect that access.
“When alleys get in really bad shape, you lose access to your alley,” Clements said. “Trash trucks have difficulty getting back there to pick up your trash, so neighbors or some owners are forced to try to take the trash out down really steep hills, forced to park on the streets, because there's no place to park in the alleys anymore.”
When Beaver requested maintenance on his alley, it took about two months before city crews arrived to fix it. Clements said it’s due to low staffing, as the public works department is down 30% of its workforce.
“So in an average week, we're lucky to get maybe one day over on ally maintenance, because we're trying to juggle all the other balls we're trying to juggle,” Clements said.
Despite the staffing struggles, Beaver said the city should maintain alleys, especially if they fine people for property maintenance violations on or near the alley.
“I just don't understand how the city isn't responsible for maintaining it,” Beaver said. “If they can fine people for the way they maintain it, then why shouldn't they maintain it? If not, then leave the people alone.”
