Members of the St. Joseph City Council read a bill on the agenda during a council meeting Monday.

The St. Joseph City Council approved the allocation of $1.275 million from a federal grant to address homelessness.

The city contracted with HomeBase, the Center for Common Concern, Inc., to develop an allocation plan that will be submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The plan laid out how the money should be best utilized.

