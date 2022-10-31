The St. Joseph City Council approved the allocation of $1.275 million from a federal grant to address homelessness.
The city contracted with HomeBase, the Center for Common Concern, Inc., to develop an allocation plan that will be submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The plan laid out how the money should be best utilized.
Through extensive consultation, interviews and surveys with social service agencies, nonprofit organizations and for-profit businesses, it was determined that the money should be used for affordable housing and supportive services.
Through a survey questionnaire, Family Guidance Center said all of the funding should go toward rental assistance and housing preservation, while Mosaic Life Care said a homeless shelter, specifically for women, is a priority. Many agencies said there isn’t enough affordable housing to begin with, and when a unit becomes available, private landlords are hesitant to rent to low-income populations.
“Housing is probably one of the bigger issues that we need to focus on,” said City Councilman Kenton Randolph. “There is a very comprehensive plan that’s being developed with United Way and our city manager, mayor, to develop where those funds are best allocated in order to have that long-term sustainable progress.”
According to the allocation plan, the city would like to use the funds to acquire land, construct or rehabilitate existing housing for at least seven units of affordable housing and one “low-barrier, housing-focused non congregate shelter.”
However, the plan recognizes that past shelters haven’t been financially sustainable. It says if the city is “unable to get assurances that operational funds exist to secure a shelter,” it should use the money to increase permanent affordable rental housing.
According to the allocation plan, the remaining funds would be used for supportive services to help find housing and avoid evictions.
“The comprehensive plan that they’re working on — it’s going to be interesting to see the developments, but obviously the shelter and housing is going to be the top priority,” Randolph said.
Other news and notes:
Historic demolition review amended
The council unanimously amended the historic demolition review law. Property owners will be required to allow a building or structure constructed before 1900 to be offered for sale for 60 days before a demolition permit can be issued.
City selects firm for Krug Park project
The city has selected the firm that will lead the Krug Park renovations. Phase I includes the amphitheater and the children’s circus area. The project will be funded through the parks tax revenue.
Bocce courts proposed at Hyde Park
Special Olympics is willing to help fund the installation of bocce courts in Hyde Park.
CAP to build new homes
The council unanimously agreed to allocate $446,535 of Community Block Grant funds to Community Action Partnership for the construction of two new homes on East Louis Street.
Land Bank Advisory Committee ends
The council unanimously agreed to end the Land Bank Advisory committee as it wasn’t fulfilling its purpose of advising the council but rather advising the Land Bank Board itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.