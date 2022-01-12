EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a recurring segment previewing the upcoming municipal election races. Next week will feature the remaining four candidates in the council at-large race.
With an extra at-large council seat in the mix for this municipal election, a crowded race has developed with nine candidates seeking the positions.
The race includes three incumbents — Brenda Blessing, Marty Novak and Kent “Spanky” O’Dell.
Blessing, the only woman on the current council, said she is running again because she offers different views and ways of thinking and wants to keep that “balance.”
The 73-year-old said her experience is what sets her apart. Her priorities follow the long-term strategic outline of the Imagine St. Joseph 2040 plan — invest in people and create a better place.
For Blessing, investing in people means creating a safer community and bringing in more businesses.
“Investing in people is making sure that it’s a safe place for them to be, the streets are safe, they feel safe in their homes, they feel safe going to different parts of the city,” Blessing said. “I think also talking about workforce development, which is very important.”
Creating a better place includes cleaning up the city and helping it grow.
“I believe in taking care of the people and taking care of the city that the people are in,” Blessing said. “It’s important to want our city to grow and for people to stay here. Our next goal is let’s get those people back.”
Of all the incumbents running for reelection, O’Dell, 65, has the most experience. After two terms as a councilman, he said there is still more to be done.
During his eight years, he is most proud of improving the city’s streets through a use tax that brought in $10 million last year. His top priority for the upcoming election is building sidewalks near local schools.
“We need to make sure we get some sidewalks around Pershing and Pickett and Spring Garden,” O’Dell said. “All these schools are in desperate need of some kind of safe passage for these kids.”
O’Dell said the second installment of American Rescue Plan Act funds and money freed up in the budget from the parks tax could be used for the sidewalks. He said his institutional knowledge of the budget is what sets him apart from other candidates and why citizens should be wary of changing the entire council.
“The worst thing that this town can do is to go with a clean face and not reelect somebody or a few faces back, because it would be like starting from scratch and that’s the worst thing we can do,” O’Dell said.
The last incumbent in the at-large race is the current District 2 representative. Novak, 66, decided to run at-large when the districts were changed and he lost about 80% of his area.
But representing a district helped Novak build a constituency base and understand the problems in St. Joseph. He said that’s what sets him apart from other candidates.
“It’s really important for people to be upfront and very caring about what they do and the people that they’re trying to represent and the people that they work with,” Novak said. “I do care. I truly care about our community.”
His top priorities are public safety and infrastructure, specifically making sure the police and fire departments receive the salary increases that are promised to them to help with staffing.
“We need to work with the police force on making sure that they get up to staff, making sure that we’re able to meet the pay matrixes that they’re supposed to be getting, as well, with the firefighters,” Novak said.
Those salary increases, which were partially implemented at the beginning of the year, will force the new council to make budget cuts — a top priority for at-large candidate Carl Jennings.
“There’s no certain aspect, I want to make our city a better place,” Jennings said. “I’d like to take our budget or the monies we have and use them in an economical manner.”
Jennings, 51, is a union electrician for Action Electric and is a member of the Downtown Association. He is running to represent and be a voice for the blue-collar workers in town.
“It gives me a different perspective in which I think we ought to have all different perspectives on our city council,” Jennings said.
Andy Montee, the owner of Mokaska, also said he would bring a different perspective to the council, as he is the youngest candidate in any of the municipal races at the age of 33.
“I think there is a lot of value in our youth in St. Joe and young people who are professionals,” Montee said. “There could be more done to both attract them and also keep them here.”
Montee has spent the last 10 years teaching and wants to enhance the city’s education policies and increase LGBTQ and racial representation by expanding workplace and housing protections. While this partially involves the school district, Montee believes there is overlap and he can have influence while on the council.
He also mentioned the Interstate 229 double-decker bridge. While he doesn’t have a position on what should be done yet, he said there should be better communication.
“I think a lot of people have felt left out of that discussion and have not had an adequate way to have their voices heard, especially given just the difficulty with meeting in person for the last couple of years,” Montee said. “A lot of the people kind of have been a little upset that a lot of this stuff kind of happened without their input. That’s something I’d like to change.”
The at-large council race will hold primaries on Feb. 8 and the general election is April 5.
