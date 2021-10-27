Roads in St. Joseph aren’t made for pedestrians, whether its students walking to and from school or residents with physical disabilities.
Laurie Brown is a grandparent, and the lack of sidewalks at local schools concerns her. She specifically doesn’t go down 22nd Street and Gooding Avenue near Spring Garden Middle School.
“I avoid this road certain times a day,” Brown said. “I avoid it because it makes me nervous. I see the recklessness, and it’s just an accident waiting to happen.”
Before and after school, students can be seen walking along the edge of the street, forcing cars to maneuver around them. But Spring Garden isn’t unique. A number of city schools lack sidewalks, including Pickett Elementary and Eugene Field Elementary.
“I think everybody in the community has noticed that there is some lack of sidewalks in different locations,” said Doug Van Zyl, the superintendent of schools. “We, of course, would love to partner with anybody to take a look at that, because we do have quite a few kids who do walk and ride their bikes, and on a sidewalk is probably a much safer place to be than on the street.”
Schools are just one of the concerns. Throughout town, there are random slabs of concrete that lead to nowhere.
“When you look at sidewalks around town, they’re spotty, they’re mismatched,” said Brady McKinley, the assistant director of public works. “A lot of the areas were developed before they were annexed into the city, so there wasn’t a requirement.”
This is a problem for Kim Hubbard, who gets around in a wheelchair after being born with cerebral palsy.
“You get neighborhoods that are hit-and-miss,” she said. “There’s one here, and then there’s not one. It’s just hit-and-miss.”
The age of St. Joseph is why there isn’t proper pedestrian infrastructure in certain parts of town. Before the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, sidewalks weren’t required. Any new buildings have to include sidewalks, but buildings before 1990 are grandfathered in, including many schools. This has put the city behind, and now, it doesn’t have enough funds to catch up.
“If the school district or homeowners wanted to put in sidewalks, we would permit those and allow them to build those sidewalks,” McKinley said. “We just don’t have the funding in our budget to go out and do that.”
Sidewalks have mostly been funded by the city’s Capital Improvements Program. In fact, about $1 million will be used to build a sidewalk along 22nd Street, between Gooding Avenue and Mansfield Road, and a sidewalk along 36th Street in fiscal year 2023.
While the city says they don’t have the funds, residents are pointing to the recent influx of $19 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds as a potential source.
“I know the city has acquired some COVID money,” Brown said. “I know that COVID money is being distributed. I would think this would be a priority, or as a city this size, do we wait until we have a child hit.”
Hubbard doesn’t have kids but wants to see action for students and those like her with physical disabilities.
“Let’s get some ADA sidewalks in this town,” Hubbard said. “Let’s get it done.”
