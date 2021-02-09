The city has created a $52 million plan to renovate the Krug Park Amphitheater in hopes to open for concerts by the summer of 2022.
According to the plan presented to the St. Joseph City Council, the project would be completed through a bond issue voted on by St. Joseph residents in August. The council would have to approve the issue being placed on the ballot.
This “aggressive” timeline requires the city to spend about $2 million in upfront costs before the bond election. Some on the council said this is too risky.
“There's no way I'm going to approve any $2 million investment that is hanging on a whim that it might pass or might not, and not get $2 million back,” said Councilman Kent O’Dell.
The city has the option of not paying any upfront costs until citizens vote on the bond. However, this would delay the opening of the venue.
“It is risky to front some money when you're not guaranteed the bond issue will pass,” said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray. “Those are soft costs, so we wouldn't have anything in a capital budget to show for it. I can appreciate that it's a little bit of a risk, so let's make it contingent upon the citizens saying, ‘Let's do this.’”
Residents would vote on the general obligation bond, which would add about $83 per year onto property taxes for a $150,000 home over a 20-year period. This bond is the only financial option for the city to complete the project.
If the bond election is held in August, the project would require the approval of 66.7% of voters, but the election can be pushed back to a later date.
ASM Global, a venue and event management company, came to the city with a desire to revitalize Krug Park Amphitheater. It’s an attractive venue, as it sits a short drive away from major cities like Omaha and Kansas City. The venue also would be the largest outdoor amphitheater in the country, according to city officials.
“Every single promoter in the world is going to like this thing,” O’Dell said. “It being fed off of Kansas City, Omaha, Lincoln and being in the middle makes it that much easier that you're catering to so many hundreds of thousands of people, millions of people, because they're only about an hour away from each other. Then an amphitheater of 25,000 is a goldmine.”
Construction of the amphitheater would cost about $25 million. The city is in talks with Populous, an architectural firm, to design and plan the venue. About $5 million will be spent on “soft” costs and other design elements. The final $22 million would be used for infrastructure costs, including the extension of Cook Road to Interstate 229.
This extension likely will require property acquisition, according to the city’s plan. The city would need to acquire about seven homes. The possibility of eminent domain is being discussed, which would minimize the infrastructure and project costs.
While the timeline for a mid-2022 opening is ambitious, it would be ideal in the concert industry.
“According to ASM, there's a lot of pent-up demand,” McMurray said. “There are a lot of people in the talent area who want to perform, who haven't performed because of COVID. Then there are a lot of people in the audience who want to get out and do something. That would be an ideal time. You'd have a good chance of attracting a large crowd and some great talent.”
Right now, the amphitheater sits empty and is “one of the most underutilized facilities in St. Joseph,” said Parks Director Chuck Kempf. This revitalization would transform Krug Park and bring in a significant amount of money in revenue.
But despite this, some city officials think the cost of $52 million is too expensive.
“Let’s just get up there and fix the bathrooms, fix the sound system,” O’Dell said. “That back wall on that stage is ridiculous, it just blocks the view of all the beauty of our lagoon and everything. Let’s tweak it a little bit, run some shows and see if we can’t bring it back without dropping $50 million.”