The city of St. Joseph is on track to receive $25 million for sewer updates through the Water Resources Development Act.
The National Defense Authorization Act includes $50 million for sewer and stormwater projects in Northwest Missouri, and half of that will be used in St. Joseph.
“Luckily we received $25 million with the help of Congressman (Sam) Graves and his staff,” said Abraham Forney, St. Joseph’s Public Works and Transportation director. “Five million of that will be used for the lining of our storm drains and then the $20 million will be used for phosphorous reduction.”
Once the Water Resources Development Act is signed, funding will need to be appropriated by Congress to ensure the city of St. Joseph will receive the money. However, Graves said securing the funds is one of his top priorities.
Forney said that based on the current state of the sewer system in St. Joseph, the funds will allow for some much-needed improvements.
“We have a really old sewer system and some of our sewer system is a combined sewer system, which means that our stormwater runs into the treatment plant,” Forney said. “So eliminating some of that groundwater to our treatment plant has helped reduce the amount of treatment that we need and that’ll help reduce cost too. Any of those federal dollars that are out there that are coming to St. Joe is going to benefit us in the long run.”
Many local residents have expressed frustrations about the rising cost of their sewer bills.
Forney attributed the higher bills to the EPA changing regulations.
“The EPA has given lots of municipalities different regulations that they have to comply with and those EPA regulations have put a burden on municipalities and their wastewater treatment plants,” Forney said.
Residents have also requested a breakdown of where their money is going.
Forney explained the base rate for residents’ sewer bills starts at $37.69. $16.80 of the base rate is for operations and maintenance and the remaining $20.89 is for capital improvements.
Graves wrote in a press release that this funding will not only help the sewer system in St. Joseph but also lower costs for residents.
“Residents of St. Joseph have seen their sewer rates triple in recent years because of unfunded EPA mandates,” Graves said. “This year’s Water Resources Development Act provides much-needed funding to help upgrade the City’s sewer system while taking some of the burden off local ratepayers.”
Graves also applauded the city of St. Joseph for its efforts in freezing sewer rates since 2018 and for working to get this critical funding.
It was through great representation that the city of St. Joseph was chosen for the funds, Forney said.
“Any of the federal money that we receive that helps reduce phosphorous,” Forney said. “EPA regulations are going to eliminate some of the local taxpayers that burden that cost.”
