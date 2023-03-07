Placeholder Rosecans

Projects that support Rosecrans Memorial Airport, including an effort to bring C-130J model aircraft to the 139th Airlift Wing based there, are a focus of a local delegation visiting officials in Washington D.C. this week. 

 File photo | News-Press NOW

A Zoom meeting can only get you so far when it comes to influencing the levers of federal power.

More than 40 civic, business and military leaders from St. Joseph head to Washington, D.C., this week for a 48-hour lobbying blitz. The 2023 D.C. fly-in, which lasts from Tuesday to Thursday, will provide an opportunity for face-to-face encounters with federal policymakers.

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.