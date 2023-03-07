Projects that support Rosecrans Memorial Airport, including an effort to bring C-130J model aircraft to the 139th Airlift Wing based there, are a focus of a local delegation visiting officials in Washington D.C. this week.
A Zoom meeting can only get you so far when it comes to influencing the levers of federal power.
More than 40 civic, business and military leaders from St. Joseph head to Washington, D.C., this week for a 48-hour lobbying blitz. The 2023 D.C. fly-in, which lasts from Tuesday to Thursday, will provide an opportunity for face-to-face encounters with federal policymakers.
"This is the first large-scale fly-in we've gone since prior to the pandemic," said Tama Wagner, director of the St. Joseph Community Alliance. "What this really is all about is being present, constantly reiterating our message and our talking points. It means getting to know them so they know us and they're comfortable with us."
The 41 fly-in participants include a dozen people from the 139th Airlift Wing. A big talking point from this delegation will center on the need to support Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
St. Joseph Public Works Director Abe Forney, who is part of the fly-in, said the city is close to achieving the funding for major upgrades to the air traffic control tower and other infrastructure at Rosecrans.
"We've got a lot of projects going on there," Forney said. "Our Rosecrans Memorial Airport's got aging infrastructure. We're going to try to put a new tower in. As the air guard transitions to the north, we will try to replace the old infrastructure with new."
The golden goose for St. Joseph, and the 139th Airlift Wing, would be an upgrade to the C-130J model to replace the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft. With the government conducting a lengthy selection process, no one is expecting the St. Joseph delegation to return with an order for 10 new planes.
But meetings with Washington heavy-hitters, including U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt, U.S. Reps. Sam Graves and Mark Alford and the deputy director of the Air National Guard, enhance St. Joseph's chances down the road.
"Our agenda is very heavy on the 139th," Wagner said. "They play a critical role in the economic engine of our community and we want the federal government to understand how important they are for us."
Wagner said other areas of critical interest include workforce training, agriculture, neighborhood revitalization and general infrastructure. Whether you want to call them earmarks or something else, Wagner said the local delegation won't shy away from asking for its share of federal dollars for all of its needs.
"They're called appropriations now," Wagner said. "We have the opportunity to see if the federal government is interested in supporting some of our critical programs."
